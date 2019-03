If you have been ignoring plums then you are doing it all wrong. So, now it’s time to add this wonderful and nutritious fruit into your daily diet. You will be surprised to know that plums are jam-packed with fibre, potassium, manganese, vitamin A, C, K and copper, and may enhance your wellbeing. Here, we list out few other reasons to go for them.

They can help you deal with obesity

The flavonoids and phenolic components like anthocyanins, chlorogenic acids, quercetin, and catechins present in plums may exert anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory effects on your cells, which also includes your fat cells. Furthermore, this may help in reducing obesity. They also prevent obesity-related problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

They can help you regulate your cholesterol levels

Plums are jam-packed with potassium which is a vital component of the cell and body fluids that help in managing your heart rate and the blood pressure. Moreover, it may also prevent platelet clotting which leads to atherosclerosis (that can be defined as the thickening, hardening, and loss of elasticity of the walls of your arteries), high blood pressure, stroke and coronary heart disease. The fibre content in them can help regulate your cholesterol levels. They also contain vitamin B6, which can help lower the possibility of a heart attack. So, just get going and eat them right away!

They can aid weight loss

Plums are abundant in fibre and antioxidants, which can help ease your digestion process. It also has citric acid, that prevents tiredness and cramps. Also, it tends to improve your liver and gastrointestinal function. Hence, eating plums or opting for a plum juice may help you battle the bulge.

They can be helpful for diabetics

Plums are low glycemic index foods. So, eating them can help manage your blood sugar level and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Also, the phytonutrients present in plums tend to control the release of glucose into your blood after you have just eaten your meal and regulate the insulin spike between the meals.

They can be good for your bones

According to a study published in the Journal Nutrients, dried plums are loaded with a higher amount of vitamin K which may influence bone health by helping you improve the calcium balance and increasing bone mineral density.

They can be helpful for your heart

Plums contain antioxidants which can help in promoting fluidity of blood in your arteries. This protective effect aids in the prevention of cardiac disorders, including atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke. So, speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should opt for them and get going.