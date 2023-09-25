Plant-Based Foods Also Have Dangerous Side Effects: Find Out What They Are

There is no denying the fact that plant-based foods are a very crucial part of our diet but, excess consumption may have detrimental effects on health.

In todays day and age, most people are inclining towards a diet enriched with vegetarian and vegan foods. There are a couple of factors driving these people to switch from their current omnivorous diet to plant-based food. For instance, the internet and social media is one big factor. There are multiple influencers who constantly advocate the benefits of plant-based diet but, these very rarely have any scientific backing. The second factor is weight loss. People nowadays are focusing too much on a certain body type because of which they are cutting down on all kinds of foods. The third factor is, sustainable diet.

But, before you dive into these trends, you might want to find out if this diet will suit you at all!

Might Cause Deficiencies

There is no doubt that plant-based foods are very nutritious. They must be included in your daily diet because that is how you balance your meals. However, only eating plant-based foods may not provide your body with all the nutrients that it needs. Plant-based foods lack in iron, zinc, calcium, fatty acids and Vitamin B12. These are present in ample amounts in animal based products. So, if you are only eating plant-based foods you may develop deficiencies that may prove detrimental to your health.

Excess Fibre Can Cause Gas, Bloating And Other Digestive Issues

Fibre is very healthy but it can also cause gas and bloating. Plant-based foods are loaded with fibre and eating too much of this can cause irritation in your stomach. There are three ways you can prevent these foods from affecting your stomach and digestive system. Firstly, eat them gradually and do not overload your tummy. Secondly, drink a lot of water so that it digests fast without causing gas and bloating. Thirdly, include probiotic foods to ease the digestive system.

Can Cause Allergies To Some People

Some plant-based food items may cause allergies for people. This is not applicable for everyone. But, people who are allergic cannot rely on a wholly plan-based diet for nutrition. They can however reduce such risks by including more variety in their diet. This means going beyond plant-based food and including some of the animal-based foods as well.

Can Lead To Sudden Weight Gain

Yes, plant-based diet is very effective for weight loss. But, there is a catch. For some people a fully plant-based diet can also lead to sudden weight gain. Why does this happen? People who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet eat a lot of saturated vegetarian food items and high calorie snacks. These foods can lead to weight gain. This is why, experts recommend variation in your diet and also to pay attention to the portion of food that you are consuming.

Can Impair Thyroid Function

Excess consumption of cruciferous vegetables can damage the normal function of thyroid gland. These vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbages are otherwise very healthy. But experts recommend that these should be consumed in moderation. Another way to side-step their side effect is by consuming them when it is fully cooked.

