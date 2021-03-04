Menopause is the time that marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle. It happens to women in their 40s or 50s. At this age, the ovaries stop releasing eggs and start producing more estrogen. Postmenopause is a term given to the period of time after a woman has not bled for an entire year. During this period, the menopause symptoms start to ease for a woman. However, some women continue to experience the symptoms even after this period, which leads to a lower level of estrogen in the body. This turn of events can put postmenopausal women at a higher risk for a number of health conditions such as heart disease and osteoporosis. Also Read - Kim Kardashian owes her fitness to a plant-based diet; What you need to know

However, studies have suggested that making certain lifestyle changes may reduce the risk of some of these conditions. What if we tell you that changing your diet might mitigate postmenopausal women’s risk of dying? Also Read - Menopause may increase forgetfulness, lack of attention

Plant-Based Diet To Decrease Postmenopausal Women’s Risk Of Dying

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that postmenopausal ladies who ate a diet rich in plant-based diet were at a lower risk of sudden death, heart infection and dementia as compared to women who did not. Also Read - Replacing red meat with plant foods ‘can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease’

For the study, researchers analysed data from more than 100,000 postmenopausal between the ages of 50 and 79. They participated in the National Women’s Health Initiative study between 1993 and 1998 and were followed through February 2017. The participants were asked to complete questionnaires about their diet detailing how often they ate eggs, poultry, red meat, fish/shellfish, and plant proteins such as nuts, tofu, etc. 6,993 women died of cardiovascular disease, 7,516 died from cancer and 2,734 died from dementia during the study period.

Researchers recorded the levels and types of protein women consumed by dividing them into groups consisting of who ate the least and who ate the most of each protein. It was found that postmenopausal women who had the highest amount of protein intake were at 9 per cent lower risk of death from all causes, 12 per cent lower risk from cardiovascular disease, and a 21 per cent lower risk of dementia-related death.

Women who consumed processed red meat were at a 20 per cent higher risk of dying from dementia. High consumption of meat was associated with a 12 per cent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and those who are eggs and dairy products were 24 per cent and 11 per cent higher risk of dying from heart disease, respectively.

What Does The Diet Include?

A plant-based diet primarily focuses on foods that come from plants, including fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans. Here are some foods that you need to include if you wish to switch to a healthy plant-based diet:

Try to include a portion of vegetables in your meals

Choose good fats including olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocados, etc.

Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week

Include whole grains such as oatmeal, quinoa, barley in your breakfast

Eat green leafy vegetables such as kale, collard, spinach, etc.

Replace your sugary desserts with fr your sugary desserts with fruits

(with inputs from agencies)