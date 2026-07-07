Plant-based diet may leave you low on these key nutrients, study warns

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 7, 2026 9:10 AM IST
There are so many good reasons for choosing a plant based diet. In addition to its health benefits by reducing the likelihood of chronic diseases, a plant based diet is also beneficial for the environment. But a new study indicates that this move without planning may result in a deficiency of a couple of important nutrients in your body.
In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers determined that swapping out some of the most popular animal foods for plant based options could lead to lower protein, EAA, vitamin and mineral consumption especially for older adults and teens.
The researchers analysed dietary data from 3,570 people aged 1 to 79 years using information from the Dutch National Food Consumption Survey (2019 to 2021). They designed two diet scenarios by replacing meat, poultry, fish and dairy products with plant based options that are on the market.
One scenario involved using nutritionally balanced plant based alternatives and the other involved using commonly available alternatives that are lower in nutritional quality. The findings indicated that the increase in plant protein consumption was not enough to offset the reduction in animal protein consumption. What is more concerning about this study is that older adults were found to be more vulnerable to inadequate protein. The study also noted a decrease in several vitamins and minerals making it crucial to plan a balanced plant based diet rather than simply eliminating animal foods.
Here are some key nutrients listed by the study that a person can be deficient in following a plant based diet:
The researchers noted that a planned plant based diet can be just as healthy and friendly to the environment. Lentils, beans, soy products, nuts and seeds, fortified plant milks and cereals are good sources of protein and can help fill nutritional gaps. The findings further showed that older adults and adolescents should be given special attention during the transition to a vegan diet due to their increased nutritional demands. However with dietary planning, fortified foods and age specific nutritional advice a vegan diet can be healthy and nutritionally complete.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet.