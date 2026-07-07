Plant-based diet may leave you low on these key nutrients, study warns

A new study suggests plant-based diets may increase the risk of certain nutrient deficiencies underscoring the importance of careful meal planning and balanced food choices.

Plant-based diet.

There are so many good reasons for choosing a plant based diet. In addition to its health benefits by reducing the likelihood of chronic diseases, a plant based diet is also beneficial for the environment. But a new study indicates that this move without planning may result in a deficiency of a couple of important nutrients in your body.

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers determined that swapping out some of the most popular animal foods for plant based options could lead to lower protein, EAA, vitamin and mineral consumption especially for older adults and teens.

What did the study find?

The researchers analysed dietary data from 3,570 people aged 1 to 79 years using information from the Dutch National Food Consumption Survey (2019 to 2021). They designed two diet scenarios by replacing meat, poultry, fish and dairy products with plant based options that are on the market.

One scenario involved using nutritionally balanced plant based alternatives and the other involved using commonly available alternatives that are lower in nutritional quality. The findings indicated that the increase in plant protein consumption was not enough to offset the reduction in animal protein consumption. What is more concerning about this study is that older adults were found to be more vulnerable to inadequate protein. The study also noted a decrease in several vitamins and minerals making it crucial to plan a balanced plant based diet rather than simply eliminating animal foods.

Key nutrients people may miss out on plant based diet

Here are some key nutrients listed by the study that a person can be deficient in following a plant based diet:

Protein: Both diet scenarios showed a reduction in total protein intake with older adults and many adults falling below recommended intakes. Essential Amino Acids: A plant based diet can also cause the intake of several essential amino acids to decrease. Older adults were especially low in sulfur containing amino acids such as methionine and cysteine. Vitamin B12: One of the biggest challenges with plant based diets is vitamin B12 as it decreases in most age groups because it is primarily found in animal products. Vitamin D: The intake of vitamin D was already sub optimal before dietary changes and remained the same even after the addition of animal products. Calcium: The calcium intake was further decreased when dairy foods were replaced with plant based products among all age groups consuming below the recommended level. Iron: Total iron intake was slightly higher due to the higher non heme iron from plant foods but was still low in children and women of reproductive age. Zinc, iodine and selenium: The other minerals which decreased following the dietary substitution were zinc, iodine and selenium in all age groups.

Plant based diet alternatives

The researchers noted that a planned plant based diet can be just as healthy and friendly to the environment. Lentils, beans, soy products, nuts and seeds, fortified plant milks and cereals are good sources of protein and can help fill nutritional gaps. The findings further showed that older adults and adolescents should be given special attention during the transition to a vegan diet due to their increased nutritional demands. However with dietary planning, fortified foods and age specific nutritional advice a vegan diet can be healthy and nutritionally complete.

You may like to read

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet.