Dry fasting is becoming a popular topic in the wellness world, but is it a healthy approach to stay slim and fit? This article will discuss the pros and cons of this fad diet.

Some experts say while no-water diet may help you lose weight in the short-term, it’s not a sustainable approach and may lead to health complications. But before we discuss the pros and cons of this diet, let’s first understand it well.

What is dry fasting?

Dry fasting, or absolute fasting, restricts both food and liquid. This is different from most fasts, because it encourages followers to cut out water entirely. You can only consume ‘living water,’ such as juice from fresh fruit. This means when you’re on dry fasting, you can’t even have coffee, tea, zero-calorie sports drinks, or any other beverage.

Dry fasting can be done with any method, including intermittent fasting, alternate day fasting, eat-stop-eat, and periodic fasting.

Health complications

Doctors, nutritionists and dietitians say not drinking water could lead to dehydration, urinary tract infections, kidney failure, and – in some instances – death.

Water makes up about 60 percent of our body. And we know that water is needed for digestion, flushing out toxins and producing essential bodily fluids, like saliva.

Not drinking enough water can cause dehydration, which can lead to side-effects such as headaches, fatigue and dry skin. If you cut food and water entirely, your body won’t have enough fuel. And it will make you feel fatigued, dizzy, and weak.

Water facilitates saliva production, which rinses away bacteria that can damage the teeth and gums. If you don’t drink enough water, it can cause bad breath. In worst case, inadequate water in the body could lead to kidney problems.

Purported benefits

However, proponents claim that dry fasting is effective for weight loss. There are some studies which suggest intermittent dry fasting leads to short-term weight loss.

Some scientists analysed the effects of fasting during Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims don’t eat or drink from sunrise to sunset for one month. Their findings suggest that intermittent dry fasting leads to short-term weight loss. However, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to confirm that repeated, regular dry fasting is safe or effective.

The supporters of this fast also claim that it can cure a multitude of illnesses including sinus infections, skin problems, puffy eyes and digestive issues. Some even claim that the practice clears skin, rests the organs and fights inflammation.

Note: There isn’t enough research on the benefits of dry fasting.