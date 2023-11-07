Planning To Attend A Late Night Diwali Party? Keep These Things In Mind

Ahead of Diwali this year, if you are planning to attend late-night parties, you ought to be aware of what would work for your body and what wouldn't.

The latter half of the year is reserved for festivities, with back-to-back festivals being celebrated in different corners of the country. Diwali, especially, is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Also hailed as the 'festival of lights', house parties and get-togethers are key aspects of this festival, which essentially commemorates the victory of good over evil.

Ahead of Diwalithis year, if you are planning to attend late-night parties, you ought to be aware of what would work for your body and what wouldn't. While it is all right to enjoy this time of the year, the key is to do everything in moderation, and that involves eating.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Jinal Shah, who works with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, said that you can make Diwali parties easy on your system by keeping in mind four important things; read on.

1. Eat normally through the day, so that you don't overeat at night: Many people make this grave mistake; they eat very little in the day, knowing that they will be attending a party at night, where they would be required to eat a lot. This is not a good practice.

2. Before leaving, eat something: This includes eating curd rice, or pairing curd with poha. These tasty and healthy dishes are pre/probiotic combinations that will take care of your gut and prevent acidity and bloating.

3. How to choose from the spread: Once you arrive at the party, it is imperative to know what to eat. The expert suggested you look at everything that is available. Pick whatever food appeals to you the most. Maybe one appetizer, two things from the main course, and one dessert. There should only be three-four things on your plate at a given time.

4. Sit and eat, drink water: Remember to sit and eat your food; chew properly. Also make sure that you are properly hydrated. Otherwise it can lead to a host of problems. Drink water before you eat, and have at least two to three glasses of water through the night.

