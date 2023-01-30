Pistachios Can Be The Solution To Reduce Belly Fat, Says Study

Being a health professional, Nutritionist Ryan Fernando always recommends that his clients look for foods rich in antioxidants and proteins.

A new study found that pistachios can not only help people lose weight but also trim their waistline.

A study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Data Central states that eating pistachios on a regular basis can help people lose belly fat as well as weight. One ounce of pistachios contains 163 calories, 5 grams of proteins and 13 grams of fat. A common thought that might pop into our minds is that if consuming so much fat and calories can help lose weight then snacks like popcorns also might do the trick. But, that is not true. Pistachios contain calories and fats but these are essential calories that our body requires and is a lot different from the calories contained in pretzels or popcorn. Wondering how they are different? Pistachios contain healthy unsaturated fats stated a review published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Moreover, along with calories, pistachios are also loaded with protein and fiber.

Pistachio Nuts Can Help Reduce Weight

Researchers who conducted a study on this very subject, highlighted that pistachios ca not only help us lose weight but also trim our waistline or in layman's term help lose belly fat. They conducted an experiment on two groups, one of which was given a diet including pistachios and the other was not. The pistachio group had reduced their waist circumference compared to the control group. Not only that, but they reduced their total and LDL cholesterol levels and increased their adiponectin levels.

Other Benefits Of Pistachios

What are the other benefits of eating pistachios?

Pistachios contain a lot of fiber in them which can help us stay fuller for much longer. These fibers contain good" bacteria which aid in intestinal and gut health.

The amount of minerals, fiber, protein and unsaturated fats in pistachios are pretty high and this also helps our body maintain blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Pistachios are also loaded with potassium and unsaturated fatty acids. These two have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant traits which are also very essential for our overall health.

They can lower your chances for cardiovascular disease.

According to studies, consuming pistachios will help reduce the amount of fat and sugar (glycemic index) in our blood and aside from that it can also improve the flexibility and tone of blood vessels.

And lastly, as mentioned earlier, they can help you manage your weight since they're a nutritious and satisfying snack. This may help you eat less overall and lose weight. Buying pistachios in their shells slows down your eating.