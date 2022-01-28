Perks of A Healthy Eating Lifestyle

Eating healthy is not just about weight loss but is a wholesome approach to life.

Eating healthy is about striking a balance to ensure that both the body and mind are nourished for proper functioning.

The pandemic has made many rethink their food choices. People opt for healthy foods now to build better immunity and in order to stay fit. Statistics refer to unhealthy eating choices resulting in more than 13 per cent of adults suffering from obesity globally.

People often confuse healthy eating with dieting. Eating healthy is not just about weight loss but is a wholesome approach to life. The new lifestyle change involves healthy eating that makes one feel better physically and mentally. A healthy diet can ensure a healthy body, and a healthy mind resides only in a healthy body. One needs to take care of their health in order to deliver quality output in their day to day chores.

Healthy eating is an effective technique to counter both malnutrition and excessive weight gain, and a preventive step towards avoiding lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Eating healthy is about striking a balance to ensure that both the body and mind are nourished for proper functioning. A balanced diet contains fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates that together keep the body healthy.

TRENDING NOW

A healthy eating lifestyle has many perks. A few of them are listed below:

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight

A healthy diet helps to avoid conditions like obesity. People suffer from bariatric issues mostly because of their eating habits and lifestyle choices. Healthy eating aids in achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Better heart health

Healthy eating can prevent heart diseases along with improving heart health. A healthy diet can improve cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure and control blood sugar. Heart diseases are not limited to people of older age, young people also suffer from heart issues because of their eating choices. Hence, it is essential to have healthy eating practices to keep heart issues at bay.

You may like to read

Healthy skin, teeth, and bones

Food plays a very important role in the maintenance of the body. Green leafy vegetables and unsaturated fats contribute to healthier-looking skin whereas calcium-rich food ensures healthy bones and teeth. It can also prevent tooth decay and osteoporosis.

Helps to stay active

A healthy diet ensures that the body is properly nourished to carry out day to day activities, thereby, helping one pump the energy they need to stay active. The better one eats, the better one is energised. Apart from ensuring that the body stays active, a healthy diet also boosts immunity.

Increased memory and better moods

One tends to be in a better mood when their body is doing good. Healthy eating helps in increasing the blood flow to the brain that can prevent diseases like cognitive decline, and dementia.

One can always consult a doctor to seek advice on a customised diet as per their body requirements. A healthy lifestyle is one that has to be cultivated. It is not time bound and has lifelong benefits. One needs to inculcate healthy eating practices to ensure that their body continues to be in good condition. People suffering from obesity can also practice healthy eating along with clinical advice to bring their bodies back to normal functioning.

The article is written by Dr. Ravi Shankarji Kesari, MD, Physician, pollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES