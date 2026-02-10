Period-Friendly Diet: Top 5 Fruits That Ease Cramps And Boost Energy

From banana to berries, some foods are scientifically known to lessen the symptoms of the menstrual cycle. Check out these five fruits that can ease cramps and boost energy.

Period-Friendly Diet: During periods, many women experience symptoms like abdominal cramps, headaches, nausea and fatigue. Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea is caused when the uterine muscle scontract and sheds its lining. The food that you eat during periods plays an important role, as your food choices can greatly impact symptoms. Certain foods are known to reduce inflammation and also provide nutrients that are required to relax muscles and reduce pain caused by menstruation. Moreover, fruits can keep your energy levels high and also help in reducing bloating.

Top 7 Fruits That Ease Cramps And Boost Energy

"Watermelon is a type of food which has more water retaintion should be avoided because it will create water retention. So, if you want, you can have in the first half till 12 pm in the morning not later than that," Deepika Dua Arora, Therapeutic Dietitian and Nutritionist, Founder of Mutation Diet Clinic in Delhi, states. "Another thing women in a period should take is at least one banana because they are high in potassium, which can help secrete out the water retention, because during the menstruation cycle you get more water retention."

"Higher intake of fruit fiber was associated with lower risk of endometriosis but the association was not significant after adjusting for the Alternative Healthy Eating Index," the National Institute of Health (NIH) added. Here are the top five fruits Deepika recommends:

Banana: It can help you to reduce water retention and help cool down the stomach. Thus, making banana is a great choice of food at the time of menstruation. Berries: Adding berries to your period-friendly diet is a good choice because they consist the anti-inflammatory property, which can reduces inflammation. This compound helps to ease your the symptoms of your menstrual cycle. It also gives you a kind of energy balance. Pineapple: During a menstrual cycle, some individuals experience symptoms such as constipation. In such cases, pineapple acts as a laxative, which helps to reduce pain and curb cravings for sugar. Amrakh: popularly known as star fruit which is called a star fruit is also helpful for our immune system at the time of menstruation because it supports our immune system as our body is weak at that time. It provides lots of antioxidants and vitamin C to our body which helps to repair the cells. Ber: It is also very good because it's anti-inflammatory and according to science it also helps to regulate the irregularities of our menstruation.

All the seasonal fruits have different benefits for our body while easing menstruation. The doctor recommends having your fruits in the first half of the day, which contain plenty of citrus and water. Deepika concludes, "Fruits should be included in your diet. Don't take it like it's only coming because of the taste."

