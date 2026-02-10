Period-Friendly Diet: Top 5 Fruits That Ease Cramps And Boost Energy

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Period-Friendly Diet: During periods, many women experience symptoms like abdominal cramps, headaches, nausea and fatigue. Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea is caused when the uterine muscle scontract and sheds its lining. The food that you eat during periods plays an important role, as your food choices can greatly impact symptoms. Certain foods are known to reduce inflammation and also provide nutrients that are required to relax muscles and reduce pain caused by menstruation. Moreover, fruits can keep your energy levels high and also help in reducing bloating.
"Watermelon is a type of food which has more water retaintion should be avoided because it will create water retention. So, if you want, you can have in the first half till 12 pm in the morning not later than that," Deepika Dua Arora, Therapeutic Dietitian and Nutritionist, Founder of Mutation Diet Clinic in Delhi, states. "Another thing women in a period should take is at least one banana because they are high in potassium, which can help secrete out the water retention, because during the menstruation cycle you get more water retention."
"Higher intake of fruit fiber was associated with lower risk of endometriosis but the association was not significant after adjusting for the Alternative Healthy Eating Index," the National Institute of Health (NIH) added. Here are the top five fruits Deepika recommends:
All the seasonal fruits have different benefits for our body while easing menstruation. The doctor recommends having your fruits in the first half of the day, which contain plenty of citrus and water. Deepika concludes, "Fruits should be included in your diet. Don't take it like it's only coming because of the taste."
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.
