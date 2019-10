First discovered by the ancient Greeks, mints, especially peppermint, has been used to make medicines for thousands of years. This is a herb that is native to Europe and the Middle East. According to a study published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology, leaves of this plant contain menthol, menthone and limonene. These are essential oils that aid digestion and boost the energy level of the body. Menthol is also responsible for giving peppermint its cool and minty texture and scent.

How to use peppermint

There are several ways in which you can include this in your daily life. You can directly apply the leaves on your skin or add it to your tea to help boost energy and aid digestion. There are peppermint oil and capsules available in the market. You can add these too in your tea to fight off common cold or congestion problems.

Common health benefits of peppermint

Peppermint is known to have extraordinary health benefits. Let us take a look at a few scientifically proven health benefits of peppermint extracts.

It may ease digestion issues

According to a study published in the Journal of Elimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, digestive disorders like gas, bloating and indigestion can be relieved by consuming peppermint. According to the study, it helps relax the muscles involved in the digestive system and this can ease the pain.

The study also tried to understand its affect in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). To understand this, they took 926 people and treated their bowel syndrome condition with its oil extract for two weeks. At the end of the study, the result showed that peppermint oil was able to relieve more pain than a placebo.

It can relieve tension headaches and migraines

According to a study in the National Institute of Health, USA, menthol in peppermint can increase blood flow. It can also ease pain caused by tension headaches and migraines. It is a muscle relaxant. So it can play the role of pain reliever. To prove the efficacy of peppermint oil in relieving headaches, researchers selected 41 people with a history of migraines. All participants put peppermint oil on their forehead to relieve the pain. At the end of the study, researchers saw that this oil was much more effective in treating headaches than placebo. Another way of treating headache is by inhaling the aroma of peppermint tea. But there is no scientific evidence regarding this.

It can kill mouth germs

Peppermint not only covers up mouth odour, but it also kills the source of bad smell. Apart from giving your mouth a fresh breathe, it is believed that the anti-bacterial properties of peppermint stops the bacteria from forming a film over the teeth. This also protects the colour of your teeth.