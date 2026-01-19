Peanut Vs Makhana: The Smart Snack Choice Revealed For Weight Loss

Are you someone who loves snacking but at the same time confused between peanut or Makhana? Find out what is best for you and something that can help you in your weight loss journey.

Peanut Vs Makhana The Smart Snack Choice Revealed For Weight Loss

Snacking can help if done rightly, especially when it comes to evening snacking, and if you are looking for some healthy options on your weight loss journey. In the healthy snacking list, two famous Indian snacks would be at the top, peanuts and makhana, which have an English name of fox nuts. They are both healthy, cheap and readily available, yet which one really works better in losing weight? Here's Peanut Vs Makhana to help you make the best snack decision in the world.

Peanuts Vs Makhana Nutritional Value

Makhana is light and easily digestible, and usually suggested to people with sensitive stomachs or those who have gut issues. It is also something popular in fasting and low-fat diets. Although nutritious, peanuts can be too heavy on some people's stomachs and can make you feel bloated when consumed in large amounts. People who are adhering to low-fat or light evening snacks can find it better to use Makhana, whereas some active or energy-intensive people can find it better to use peanuts. Makhana is a good choice in case you want a snack with low calories that is guilt-free and contributes to consistent weight loss. Use peanuts when you need lots of protein, healthy fats, and more satiation, but do not overeat.

Peanuts are very high in calories but have healthy fats, proteins, and they also have fiber. A few peanuts are also a source of long-term energy, and they control hunger. They are also filled with vitamins such as niacin and minerals such as magnesium. Makhana, in its turn, is also low in calories and fat and high in the amounts of complex carbohydrates and fibre. This renders makhana a snack that is lighter in nature, particularly for persons with the goal of reducing calories without necessarily feeling like they are being deprived.

Peanut Vs Makhana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Calories play a very important role when it comes to weight loss. The healthy fats in peanuts make them have approximately 160170 calories in 28 grams of peanuts. These fats are healthy for the heart, but one must maintain control of the portion.

Makhana also has about 90-100 calories per cup, which is a low-calorie option. In case you want to restrict calories, it is evident that makhana is at an advantage. It is true that peanuts can also be included in a weight-loss diet when you need long-term energy and satiety.

Protein is also important in weight loss as it suppresses cravings and activates fullness. Peanuts are rich in protein and they make one stay longer and avoid overeating. Makhana is moderate in terms of protein content, however, the emphasis is laid on fiber and volume to provide the sense of fullness. Peanuts can be a healthier snack option to those who snack often, or have issues with hunger spikes, as long as the portions are moderate.

Overall If you want to achieve desired outcomes, both snacks should be rotated and roasted without oil, and no added salt or sugar should be used. Smart snacking means not eliminating anything, but it is all about balance. Peanuts, as well as makhana, can help in losing weight, provided they are consumed in moderation. The healthier option will be determined by your calorie requirements, lifestyle, and hunger.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.