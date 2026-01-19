Peanut Vs Makhana: The Smart Snack Choice Revealed For Weight Loss

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Snacking can help if done rightly, especially when it comes to evening snacking, and if you are looking for some healthy options on your weight loss journey. In the healthy snacking list, two famous Indian snacks would be at the top, peanuts and makhana, which have an English name of fox nuts. They are both healthy, cheap and readily available, yet which one really works better in losing weight? Here's Peanut Vs Makhana to help you make the best snack decision in the world.
Makhana is light and easily digestible, and usually suggested to people with sensitive stomachs or those who have gut issues. It is also something popular in fasting and low-fat diets. Although nutritious, peanuts can be too heavy on some people's stomachs and can make you feel bloated when consumed in large amounts. People who are adhering to low-fat or light evening snacks can find it better to use Makhana, whereas some active or energy-intensive people can find it better to use peanuts. Makhana is a good choice in case you want a snack with low calories that is guilt-free and contributes to consistent weight loss. Use peanuts when you need lots of protein, healthy fats, and more satiation, but do not overeat.
Peanuts are very high in calories but have healthy fats, proteins, and they also have fiber. A few peanuts are also a source of long-term energy, and they control hunger. They are also filled with vitamins such as niacin and minerals such as magnesium. Makhana, in its turn, is also low in calories and fat and high in the amounts of complex carbohydrates and fibre. This renders makhana a snack that is lighter in nature, particularly for persons with the goal of reducing calories without necessarily feeling like they are being deprived.
Calories play a very important role when it comes to weight loss. The healthy fats in peanuts make them have approximately 160170 calories in 28 grams of peanuts. These fats are healthy for the heart, but one must maintain control of the portion.
Makhana also has about 90-100 calories per cup, which is a low-calorie option. In case you want to restrict calories, it is evident that makhana is at an advantage. It is true that peanuts can also be included in a weight-loss diet when you need long-term energy and satiety.
Overall If you want to achieve desired outcomes, both snacks should be rotated and roasted without oil, and no added salt or sugar should be used. Smart snacking means not eliminating anything, but it is all about balance. Peanuts, as well as makhana, can help in losing weight, provided they are consumed in moderation. The healthier option will be determined by your calorie requirements, lifestyle, and hunger.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information