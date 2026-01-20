PCOS Dietitian And Instagram Fame Tallene Hector Shares Foods To Eat And Avoid For Managing Insulin Resistance

Famous Instagram Influencer Tallene Hector shares foods that are good for Insulin resistance, and here's what you should be eating or avoiding according to her.

One of the underlying factors of PCOS, hormonal imbalance, weight gain and blood sugar instability is insulin resistance. The selection of appropriate foods has the potential to enhance the insulin response considerably, whereas unhealthy eating habits may aggravate the symptoms. PCOS nutritionists claim that the emphasis on well-balanced meals that contain protein, fibre, and healthy fats is crucial to insulin resistance management. Instagram-fame Tallene recently came up with foods good and bad for insulin resistance, and here's what she revealed in one of her Instagram posts.

PCOS Diet: Insulin Resistance-Good Foods

Here are some good foods for insulin resistance

Protein Smoothie

A protein smoothie is a balanced diet of proteins that boosts normal blood sugar levels by reducing the rate of glucose uptake. Protein supplementation is beneficial to those with PCOS and insulin resistance because it is involved in enhancing insulin sensitivity and decreasing cravings.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Protein lean like grilled chicken, with vegetables rich in fibers prevents the quick growth of blood sugar. The insulin response can be increased even more by adding healthy fats, such as olive oil or avocado, and satiety.

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds contain a lot of soluble fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help in the regulation of glucose uptake and also in the suppression of inflammation and assist with insulin sensitivity.

Avocado And Eggs

The combination is healthy fats and quality protein that do not lead to the spiking of blood sugar. Avocados help insulin signaling whereas eggs help in sustaining constant levels of energy.

Salmon And Quinoa

Salmon has omega-3 fatty acid which lessen inflammation linked to insulin resistance. Quinoa is a low glycemic index carbohydrate that is rich in fiber and offers a slow source of energy without an over secretion of insulin.

Gluten-Free Sandwich

With the right bread that is whole-grain and gluten-free, low-protein lean protein, and healthy fats, a gluten-free sandwich may be suitable for insulin resistance since it reduces glucose fluctuations.

Steak And Broccoli

Steak is a source of protein that helps build the body's muscles, and broccoli is a source of antioxidants and compounds that help the body regulate blood sugar.

Spearmint Tea

The spearmint tea is usually used in PCOS nutrition as a hormonal balance. Better insulin sensitivity can be indirectly maintained by improved hormonal regulation.

PCOS Diet: Foods That Are Bad For Insulin Resistance

Here are some foods that are bad for Insulin Resistance that Tallene has given

Cereal And Croissants

White grains and pastries have a low fibre content and quickly change into glucose that causes insulin spikes and crashes of energy.

Syrupy Waffles

Refined flour and high sugar content make syrupy waffles very harmful towards insulin resistance.

White Bread Sandwiches

White bread contains no fiber and it brings blood sugar levels up very quickly, even when eaten in combination with protein.

Pizza

Pizza contains a high amount of refined carbohydrates and fats, which make it inflammatory and unresponsive to insulin.

French Fries And Fried Chicken

The lack of refined carbohydrates combined with harmful oils in deep-fried foods encourages inflammation and the exacerbation of insulin signalling.

Soda

Sweet drinks have fast insulin peaks and a huge potential of causing insulin resistance. which is very common.

Overall, the cure to insulin resistance is in regular dietary habits and not irregular ones. The whole foods, focusing on protein and fibre, and reducing refined carbohydrates, should be used to stabilise blood sugar and promote long-term metabolic and hormonal health in PCOS.