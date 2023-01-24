Paneer Tikka Recipe: Healthy Tri-Colour, Protein-Rich Diet Recipe You Must Try This Republic Day

Paneer Tikka Recipe: Healthy Tri-Colour Dish You Must Try This Republic Day

Republic day special Tirnaga Paneer Tikka recipe that will not only help you get the right balance of protein for this special occasion but will also make your dish look a little fancy with all three colors.

Republic Day 2023 Special Recipes: As we all dive into the buoyant excitement of Republic Day, try this delectable savory recipe --- Tricolor Paneer Tikka, specially curated for all those who are on their weight loss journey. The recipe has been curated specially by Executive Chef Meraj at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.

Paneer is a good source of essential fats and protein. For all those who are looking for a vegetarian option for protein, here it is -- paneer. From reducing cancer risk to building better bones and teeth, adding paneer to your diet can be beneficial for you.

Tri Colour Paneer Tikka For Republic Day

Republic day special Tirnaga Paneer Tikka recipe that you must try this year if you are craving something yummy and healthy at the same time. Also, if you are a vegan, swap paneer with tofu and try it the same way

TRENDING NOW

Ingredients

250 gm fresh paneer

Corriander leaves as required

A handful of cashews -- converted into a paste

Mustard oil

A teaspoon of mustard seeds

Ingredients Required For Marination

Salt as per taste

Garlic paste

Olive oil or avocado oil

Red chilli powder

Yellow chili powder

1 cardamom stick (powdered)

A teaspoon of fennel seeds powder

A few fresh mint leaves

2-4 fresh green chilli

Ginger paste

Fresh lemon juice

Hung curd or yogurt

Garam masala powder

3-4 dry red chili

1 tablespoon fresh cream or fresh malai

White pepper powder

Corriander leaves

Kasoori methi leaves (dried)

A pinch of chaat masala powder

Method

You may like to read

First, cut the paneer into cubes (equal sizes) and put them in a bowl for the marination process. Now, take a bowl, and add these ingredients -- salt, lemon juice, olive oil or avocado oil, and ginger and garlic paste. Mix all of these ingredients together to make a smooth paste. Now, add the paneer cubes into the paste and keep it aside for 10-15 minutes for marination. Second step --- Prepare the saffron-colored marinade. For the tri-coloured paneer tikka, we will be making these different types of paneer tikkas today-- Hyderabad paneer tikka (saffron red), Afghani paneer tikka (white), and Hariyali paneer tikka (green). For the second one, which is the Hyderabadi mix, take a mixing bowl and combine together hung curd or yogurt, red chilli powder, garam masala, and yellow chilli powder. Take a pan, and dry roast sauteed mustard seeds, dry red chilies, and coriander leaves. Now add the required amount of mustard oil and mix all the ingredients together. Now add this marination to the paneer cubes and keep it aside. For Afghani mix (white), take another mixing bowl and add some hung curd, cashew nut paste, fresh cream or malai, a pinch of cardamom powder, some white pepper powder, and fennel seeds powder. Now, mix all the ingredients well. Add paneer cubes to this and keep them aside. For the Hariyali mix (green), take a mixing bowl and add green chilli paste, mint leaves, kasoori methi, and coriander leaves (all grounded well into a paste). Now, combine this paste with some hung curd, mustard oil, lemon juice, and chat masala powder, and add the paneer cubes to it. Keep this aside. Let the paneer cubes marinate for at least 30-40 minutes. Now, take a pan or a tawa and add the paneer pieces stuffed in the skewers. Lastly, serve the paneer tikkas and arrange them in accordance with the colour scheme of the tricolour, that is, saffron red on the top followed by white and then the green coloured paneer pieces. Serve it hot with some coriander and mint chutney.

RECOMMENDED STORIES