Spinach is an extremely nutritious vegetable, but many people don’t like its flavour. We bring to you a delicious way to include this leafy vegetable in your diet. Try palak Corn sabzi once and you would start loving this vegetable. Also Read - What makes instant noodles so bad?

Palak Corn sabzi is a quick Indian main course recipe that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. You can serve it along with roti and some dal for a delicious and healthy meal. To make palak Corn sabzi, all you need is corns, spinach, spices and cream. Do try this quick palak corn recipe and enjoy it with your friends and family. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Palak Corn sabzi provided by Cooktube. Also Read - 5 foods that can drain your energy and leave you tired

Recipe

Preparation time: 10 mins Also Read - Why you should not take whey protein at night?

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 25 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

½ Tsp Cumin Seeds

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

130g Frozen Corns

100g Spinach, shredded

Salt to taste

½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

¼ Tsp Mango Powder

⅛ Tsp Turmeric Powder

¼ Cup Cream

How to prepare

Step 1

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and add the cumin seeds. Saute for a few seconds and add garlic and sauté for another 1 minute.

Step 2

Now add corn, spinach, salt, red chilli powder, mango powder and turmeric powder. Mix them well and cook for around 5 minutes.

Step 3

Then add cream, mix well and cook for another 7-8 minutes until the spinach has wilted.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove the pan from the heat, and transfer palak corn to a serving bowl and serve hot.