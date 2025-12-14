Ozempic Now In India: Who Should Avoid The Popular Type 2 Diabetes, Weight-Loss Drug

Ozempic Now In India: Danish Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster treatment injection Ozempic in three forms in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in the 'FlexTouch Pen'.

Ozempic Now In India: The much-anticipated type 2 diabetes drug which is widely used for its weight loss benefit is finally here in India. On Friday, Danish Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster treatment injection Ozempic in three forms in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in the 'FlexTouch Pen'. It is an easy-to-use once-weekly pen device that starts at Rs. 2200 per week.

Ozempic Benefits

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, told the media that the Danish company is looking to provide patients with an innovative and accessible therapy to treat type-2 diabetes, while also offering meaningful weight loss management and long-term heart and kidney protection.

Ozempic Price In India

Talking about Ozempic pricing in India, the Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India said, "We are very judicious in terms of pricing in India. It really remains very competitive, internally and externally as well, to offer at a price like this. I would say that it still comes under the affordability zone of the pricing, which is at a range for countries similar to India."

He added that Novo Nordisk is marketing Ozempic particularly to treat type 2 diabetes in India. Vikrant Shrotriya said, "We applied for type 2 diabetes. We got (approval from the drug regulator in India) for it." And the price range starts at Rs 8,800 for 0.25 mg, followed by Rs 10,170 for 0.5 mg and Rs 11,175 for 1 mg and each pen contains four weekly doses.

Who Should Avoid Ozempic?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ozempic in 2017 for type 2 diabetes. Since then, the injectable drug has been widely used off-label for weight loss for its appetite-suppressing effects. Additionally, Ozempic is also popular in other countries for treating patients with risk of cardiovascular and kidney issues.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Ozempic's main active ingredient, which is called semaglutide, has been associated with "concerning adverse effects like acute pancreatitis, anaesthetic risks like pulmonary aspiration or residual gastric content, acute kidney injury, acute gallbladder injury, nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and diabetic retinopathy." Therefore, despite its many benefits, this injectable drug is not for everyone and some people with certain health conditions must avoid Ozempic for their wellbeing.

You may like to read

The US health agency warns that people who have suicidal attempts or current suicidal thoughts, type 1 diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, patients with a history of bariatric surgery face, people with serious allergic reaction, Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndrome Type 2 (MEN 2), Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma (MTC), pancreatitis, severe kidney or liver disease, pregnancy, breastfeeding and planning pregnancy.

"If you notice any side effects while using Ozempic, what you should do depends on what kind of symptoms you have and how bad they are," the drugwatch states, "Look out for symptoms of severe side effects. These may include persistent stomach pain, changes in your vision, swelling in your neck, difficulty breathing or symptoms of low blood sugar, such as shaking or confusion. You should also seek help if you have nonstop vomiting or diarrhea, signs of an allergic reaction or pain in your upper stomach, especially with a fever or yellowing of your skin."

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.