Drinking six or more cups of coffee can increase your risk of heart diseases.

Do you like waking up to a brewing cup of coffee in the morning? If you are a coffee lover, you might have overlooked the harmful effects of drinking too much coffee. Ever wondered if coffee can have an effect on your heart health and the vascular system? A new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that drinking a lot of coffee throughout the day can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

Six Or More Cups Of Coffee A Day May Heighten The Risk Of CVD

In the findings of the genetic-based study, long-term coffee consumption of six or more cups a day can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly elevate the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The researchers explained the correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the higher the risk of CVD.

For the study, the team used data from 3,62,571 UK Biobank participants, aged 37-73 years, using a triangulation of phenotypic and genetic approached to conduct comprehensive analyses. The team stated that coffee beans contain a very potent cholesterol-elevating compound (cafestol). This can lead to high levels of blood lipids, which in turn, increases the risk of heart diseases.

Elina Hypponen from the University of South Australia stated that cafestol in unfiltered brews such as Turkish and Greek coffees, Frecan increase the risk of heart diseases.

Are There Any Alternatives That Can Help Promote Heart Health?

While a jury is still out on the health effects of coffee, the researchers said that filtered coffee is a better option, but one should avoid overindulgence. Here are 5 other alternatives to coffee you can try.

Matcha Tea

A type of green tea, match tea contains antioxidants, which may help protect against heart disease. It can help reduce levels of total and “bad” LDL cholesterol, as well as triglycerides.

Golden Milk

Also known as turmeric milk, golden milk is a rich, caffeine-free alternative to coffee that contains anti-inflammatory properties. The key ingredient of this concoction is cinnamon, ginger and turmeric – all of which have been linked to alleviating the risk of heart diseases.

Le mon Water

A rich source of vitamin C, lemon water is a refreshing way to start your day hydrated that will give you a boost of antioxidants. Studies have shown that foods rich in vitamin C may help mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Rooibos Tea

Slightly sweet, Rooibos tea is a caffeine-free tea that may benefit heart healthy by helping you manage blood pressure levels. It also contains antioxidants.

A pple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a healthy drink that is not only a caffeine-free alternative to coffee but can also alleviate cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels, thereby reducing your heart disease risk. It may even have positive effects on blood sugar levels. It may even assist with weight loss.