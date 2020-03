Indian festivals are almost always about too much of everything. From food to fun, activities to indulgences, all Indian festivals have an overdose of it all. Holi is no different. This is one festival where people go overboard where food and drinks are concerned. Apart from the famous thandai or the beloved gujia, a Holi spread is incomplete without the pakoras and chaat and delicious desserts like malpua, kheer, kulfi. There is music and dancing and the young and old alike participate in the merry-making. But all this comes at a cost. We burden our liver by overeating. That is why a post-Holi detox is essential to offer your body some relief from the indulgences that you allowed yourself. A detox will also help you lose weight.

Try juicing for a day

Instead of eating fruits, try having only juices for a day. It will detox your body and you will feel rejuvenated at the end of it. But don’t add sugar to your juice. Keep it natural. You can add some black salt or herbs to improve taste.

Opt for some detox water

A post-Holi detox is incomplete without detox water. Have a lot of water. You can also infuse your water with herbs and fruits to better taste. Mint leaves, oranges, cinnamon and fennel seeds are some options you can try out. This will induce sweating and increased urination, which will flush out toxins from your body.

Keep a fast

This will detoxify, repair and rejuvenate your body. It will offer a much-needed respite to your digestive system. You can choose how you wish to fast. Instead of a traditional fast, you may want to go I for intermittent fasting. Here, you eat for a specified time period, say 12 hours, and fast for the rest of the day. Or you may confine yourself to just fruits and dairy products for a day. You may also go on a no salt, no grain fast. This is a great way to detox.

Oil pulling can help too

Take some natural oils like coconut, sesame or extra virgin olive oil in your mouth and swish it around for 10 to 20 minutes. Then, you can spit it out. Never, ever swallow this oil. This gets rid of toxins, improves digestion and boosts oral health. It can also give you clear skin. This is a great post-Holi detox method.