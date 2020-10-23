Osteoporosis is a condition that affects millions of people across the world. This condition occurs when the body starts to lose too much bone tissues, thereby causing the bones to lose strength and density. In other words, your bones become weak and brittle. It increases your risk of suffering from fractures, which can be physically debilitating. However, it can be prevented by taking necessary precautions and making certain lifestyle changes. Today, we look at 5 essential nutrients you should include in your diet to avoid the risk of developing osteoporosis. Also Read - Winter foods that you must definitely load up on for health and warmth

Vitamin D

Also known as the sunshine vitamin, it is believed to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Not only this, vitamin D is also a vital nutrient required for the absorption of calcium – the building block for your bones. Sun exposure is the best source of vitamin D, but mushrooms, fatty fishes and egg yolk are also good sources of this nutrient.

Calcium

Calcium is extensively known for its health benefits for bones, and it contributes to the smooth functioning of nerves and healthy muscles. Our body releases calcium through sweat, hair, faeces, urine, etc., which is why you should consume enough calcium in a day to keep diseases like osteoporosis at bay. Unfortunately, our bodies are incapable of making its own calcium, which is why you should include foods rich in calcium such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, soy, sardines and more to maintain bone health.

Vitamin K

Another essential vitamin for bone health is vitamin K. It is the nutrient that binds calcium to the bones and alleviates the risk of fractures. However, it is recommended only to include 150 micrograms each day in your diet as too much vitamin K can lead to health issues and deteriorate the condition.

Protein

The Journal of Nutrition suggests that low protein intake can reduce calcium absorption and affect the rate of bone formation and cause breakdown. Include about 100 grams of protein every day to your diet. Women must consume a higher amount of protein to have better bone density. Some of the best sources of protein are eggs, nuts, cottage cheese, oats, milk, green leafy vegetables, tofu, beans, lentils, seeds and low-fat yoghurt.

Zinc

Some studies suggest that dietary zinc deficiency can lead to bone growth retardation. Optimum zinc consumption has preventive and therapeutic effects on bone loss and health problems such as osteoporosis. Beans, nuts, seafood, whole grains and dairy products are some of the foods rich in zinc that you can incorporate in your diet.

A few other things

