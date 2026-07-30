ORS vs Coconut Water vs Energy Drinks: Which one actually rehydrates you best?

Here's the difference between ORS, coconut water and energy drinks, and find out which drink is best for treating dehydration in different situations.

ORS vs Coconut Water vs Energy Drinks

Staying hydrated is essential, especially during hot weather, exercise, vomiting, diarrhoea, or fever. However, many people get confused between O.R.S, coconut water and energy drinks. All three are liquids, but they're not actually for the same purpose. Better hydration comes down to a matter of which type makes sense when it comes to the 'why' of dehydration, experts say.

ORS

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is used to help correct dehydration due to diarrhoea, vomiting or sweating. It has a perfect balance of water, glucose and electrolytes (sodium and potassium) that allow water to be absorbed in as fast a manner as possible by the body.

World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF are among the many that claim ORS saved million lives preventing deaths due to dehydration, especially in children. A few other organizations also support ORS as the preferred medication for the treatment of mild to moderate dehydration due to acute diarrhoea, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

OSR contains glucose which helps the small intestine to absorb sodium and water more effectively by the mechanism of sodium glucose co-transport. ORS is much more beneficial than plain water as a fluid replacement during sickness.

Coconut water

The coconut water has naturally high levels of potassium, and is low on sodium, magnesium, and calcium. It's a refreshing alcoholic beverage with fluid-replacing properties that can replace fluids following moderate sweating or light activity.

But experts warn that coconut water isn't a good source of sodium to treat dehydration due to diarrhoea or vomiting. While the coconut water diet may be suitable for some, the Mayo Clinic states it should not be used to replace rehydration solutions given by doctors as an electrolyte supplement when there has been a lot of fluid loss.

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Energy drinks

When feeling tired or thirsty, many people rashly take an energy drink. But energy drinks are not made for replacement fluids that's what you'd need to drink if you were losing fluids.

They are often high in caffeine, sugar and stimulants. High amounts of energy drinks consumed can lead to risk of heart rhythm disorders, elevated blood pressure, and higher heart rate in individual, especially children with underlying heart disease, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Which one should you choose?

OS is suitable for people who have diarrhoea, vomiting or if other persons are severely dehydrated as it meets the WHO & CDC's recommended electrolytes and glucose balance.

The coconut water is a healthy natural beverage for deferred fluids if you've finished exercising or a specific amount of time in the heat; however standard water is just as good for a majority.

Energy drinks should not be used to treat dehydration. They can give them a short boost of energy, but aren't balanced in electrolytes for effective rehydration, and in some cases can actually aggravate symptoms.

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