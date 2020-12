Both orange and kinnow are vitamin C-rich fruits that are found in abundance during the winter months. Not just they look identical (many people can’t tell them apart), but they also belong to the same citrus family Rutaceae. Also Read - Want to improve lung health? Have these 6 vitamin C rich fruits this winter

However, orange and kinnow are different in many ways. When it comes to the taste, kinnow is juicier than orange and has more sour taste, orange tastes sweeter. They also differ a lot biologically. While orange is a hybrid of Citrus reticulate and Citrus maxima, kinnow on the other hand is a hybrid of Citrus deliciosa and Citrus nobilis.

Compared to orange, kinnow is generally darker in colour and has thicker skin. Kinnows have a high yield, and thus they are cheaper as compared to oranges.

In terms of the nutrients, they are known to offer almost similar benefits. Keep reading to find out the nutritional benefits these two winter fruits can offer.

Nutritional Profile and Health Benefits of Kinnow

Kinnow, also known as Kinoo or Kinu, is extensively grown in Punjab region of India and Pakistan. Popularly known as Punjab’s king fruit, Kinnows are extremely rich in vitamin C. Drinking 100m ml of fresh kinnow juice can give you 20 mg of vitamin C.

This fruit is also loaded with vitamin B complex and minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium and copper. Kinnow contains about 2.5 times more calcium than other citrus fruits.

Regular consumption of Kinnow can give you these health benefits:

The high calcium content in kinnow can make your bones stronger.

Drinking kinnow juice can improve your digestion and metabolism. It is specially recommended for people who have a weak tummy or have digestive issues.

Kinnow fruit is rich in mineral salts and has high roughage content, which can help in alleviating acidity and constipation

The antioxidant properties of kinnow may help reduce chances of cancer as well as risk of contracting HIV.

It can promote anti-ageing properties and help keep the skin healthy and falwless.

This fruit is also helpful in lowering bad cholesterol and improving good cholesterol in the body.

Thanks to the presence of vitamin C, kinnow can boost your immune system.

The dried peel of kinnow is also considered as an effective home remedy to treat blackheads.

Nutritional Profile and Health Benefits of Oranges

Oranges are packed with several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, thiamine, folate, and potassium. One medium-sized orange has about 70 mg of vitamin C, which is 78% of that daily recommended intake.

Some studies suggest that oranges may help reduce the formation of free radicals that cause cancer. A compound called D-linonene present in orange is also known to help in cancer prevention.

The folic acid in orange can boost the development of brain function. Its anti-inflammatory properties also make it an excellent food to reduce the risk of arthritis or any joint-related issues.

What’s more, the high fiber content in orange can help improve digestion as well as help you lose weight by keeping you feeling full for longer. Orange contains flavonoids and polyphenols that help the body fight viral infections.

Orange peels are used to treat many skin-related issues such as dark spots, blemishes, blackheads, dull skin, etc. Oranges are a good source of fiber and potassium, which are good for your heart health.

Although both kinnow and orange offer similar health benefits, most people prefer orange because it has less seeds, comparatively thinner outer peel and taste sweeter.