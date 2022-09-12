Onions For Diabetes: How Does Eating Onions Help In Managing High Blood Sugar Levels

Suffering from high blood glucose levels? Here is how consuming onions can help you beat the condition.

India is called the capital of diabetes for a reason. According to the data, an estimation of 77 million individuals was diagnosed with diabetes in India in the year 2019, which is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045. Approximately 57% of these individuals remain undiagnosed. The primary cause of this huge number is the environmental and lifestyle changes resulting from industrialization and migration to urban environments from rural settings. If we take a close look, the data also says that the maximum number of these diabetic cases falls under the category of type-2 diabetes. How to manage the condition? A recent study has shown promising results of how onions can play a role in managing this condition. Yes, you heard that right. We are talking about the onions that we use while cooking various Indian dishes.

Eating Onions Can Help In Managing Diabetes

The findings were presented at The Endocrine Society's 97th annual meeting in San Diego earlier this month and revealed that the extract of an onion bulb or red onions can effectively lower the high blood sugar and total cholesterol levels when given alongside the anti-diabetic drug Metformin. Speaking to the media about the same, the lead study author, Anthony Ojieh of Delta State University, said, "Onion is cheap and available and has been used as a nutritional supplement. It has the potential for use in treating patients with diabetes."

Onions fall under the staple vegetable category for India, then why India is a hotspot for diabetes? "We have received details about the mechanism by which the onion extract brought about the blood glucose reduction, its impact on metabolism and whether its efficacy is as good as other drugs, it will be too hasty to draw specific conclusions. We do not yet have an explanation and researchers have to work on it," the lead author was quoted as saying.

What Is Diabetes? Diabetes, also known as high blood sugar levels or high blood glucose levels is a condition marked by an increase in the glucose levels in the blood. This blood glucose is the main source of energy that is required by the body to perform better. How does this glucose gets transformed into energy? The insulin released by the pancreas is what helps in converting blood glucose to energy. An abnormality in this process is what causes a spike in blood sugar levels or diabetes Diabetes or high blood sugar levels is a result of the condition in which your body doesn't make enough or any insulin or doesn't use insulin well. Glucose then stays in your blood and doesn't reach your cells. Let's understand the symptoms, causes and risk factors associated with this condition.

10 Signs of High Blood Sugar Levels

There are some telltale signs and symptoms of this condition that should be tracked on time to ensure the safety of the patient. Let's take a look.

Frequent urination Increased thirst Unexplained weight loss Blurred vision Numbness in the hands or feet Sores that don't heal Extreme tiredness or fatigue Loss of appetite Skin discolouration Yeast infection

Causes of Spike In Blood Sugar Levels

Diseases and health conditions are the result of our way of living life. What you eat, and drink and how much you move your body is what contributes most to these chronic health conditions. Diabetes is a condition that requires proper medical intervention, and that too, on time. Therefore, it's important to take extra care in preventing the onset of diabetes. Let's take a look at what factors can increase your blood glucose levels.

Age (45 years or older adults are more at risk of developing diabetes than anyone else). Family history Sedentary lifestyle (not exercising regularly). History of high blood pressure, heart disease, or stroke. Overweight or obese A person is at more risk when he/she has a history of gestational diabetes.