Suffering from heart-related diseases? Include carrots regularly in your diet: eat them raw shredded in salads cooked juiced roasted and added to stews and soups. Your heart will thank you. Wondering what’s the link? Well carrots are a good source of beta-carotene which is a precursor of vitamin A and to get the full health benefits of this superfood we need an active enzyme to produce this vitamin. BETA-CAROTENE REDUCES ‘BAD’ CHOLESTEROL Beta-carotene is the bioactive compound that gives carrots their orange colour. Studies with humans and mice show the conversion of beta-carotene to vitamin A reduces bad cholesterol in