Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Help Lower Risk Of High Blood Pressure: Here's How Much You Need In A Day

Consuming omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by lowering blood pressure, especially among people with hypertension, say researchers.

Omega-3 fatty acids (omega-3s) are a type of fat that are essential for health, but our body cannot produce them on its own. We must get them from food sources and dietary supplements. Growing evidence suggests that increasing the intake of omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure and benefit people at high risk for developing cardiovascular disease. However, the optimal daily dose to get this benefit has not been clear.

The National Institutes of Health, the medical research agency of the United States government, recommends adequate intake of omega-3 fatty acids, which is established at 1.1- 1.6 grams daily for healthy people, depending on age and sex.

However, a research review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, suggested a higher amount. The optimal dosage of omega-3 fatty acids needed to lower blood pressure appears to be about 3 grams a day, it stated.

The average adult may have a modest blood pressure reduction from consuming about 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids a day, noted study author Xinzhi Li, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor and program director of the School of Pharmacy at Macau University of Science and Technology in Macau, China.

To come to the conclusion, the research team analyzed the results of 71 clinical trials from around the world published from 1987 to 2020.

The relationship between omega-3s and blood pressure

The reviewed clinical trials included nearly 5,000 participants, ranging in age from 22 to 86 years. They took dietary and/or prescription supplement sources of fatty acids for an average of 10 weeks.

You may like to read

Results of the analysis showed that adults who consumed between 2 and 3 grams daily of combined DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids (in supplements, food or both) had reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure by an average of 2 mm Hg, compared to those did not consume these fatty acids.

The researchers suggested that consuming more than 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids a day may have added blood pressure-lowering benefit for adults with high blood pressure or high blood lipids.

Good sources of omega-3 fatty acids

Fish are the best food source of omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). These are typically found in fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, sardines, trout, herring and oysters. Some people also take combined DHA and EPA in supplements.

According to the study authors, about 4-5 ounces of Atlantic salmon provide 3 grams of omega 3 fatty acids. A typical fish oil supplement contains about 300 mg of omega-3s per pill, but doses vary widely.

The American Heart Association also recommends including two servings (3-4 ounces cooked) of fish per week (particularly fatty fish such as salmon) to keep your heart healthy.

For people who do not consume fish or other animal products, algae supplements with EPA and DHA fatty acids are a good option, they suggested.

Li said that the study findings support the FDA guidance that EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by lowering high blood pressure, especially among people with hypertension.

However, the researchers noted that more research is needed to confirm their findings.