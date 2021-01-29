When it comes to including essential nutrients in your diet, omega-3 fatty acids always make the list. Even though fats are often frowned upon, some healthy fats are required for the body to carry out various important functions. While the human body synthesizes many nutrients on its own, omega-3s aren’t one of them. These fatty acids are obtained only through foods, and it offers many health benefits. Also Read - Increase your omega-3 intake to reduce death risk due to Covid-19

What Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

So, our body contains good and bad fats, and omega-3s are the good ones. They are a group of three fatty acids that our body need to perform their daily functions. The three types of omega-3 fats, including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acids (ALA).

DHA and EPA are found in foods like cold-water fish (mackerel, salmon, etc.), and algae. ALA is commonly found in plant-based foods like nuts, seeds and canola oil.

Health Benefits Of Omega-3s

Eating foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids is important, and there are many sources of the nutrient available that you should include in your diet. Consuming omega-3s can provide a plethora of health benefits, including:

Reduced risk of heart diseases

Decreased risk of death if you have heart disease

Reduced risk of blood clots

Lowered triglyceride levels

Slow production of substances that lead to inflammation in the body

Controlled blood pressure levels

Higher levels of good cholesterol in the system

Omega-3 Deficiency

Since omega-3 fatty acids are important for the body to function properly, a deficiency can lead to health problems. They form molecules in the body, which act as a messenger in the body and help carry out many functions. They are good for your immune system, cardiovascular health, endocrine and pulmonary systems. Omega-3s also provide energy to the body.

Although omega-3 insufficiency is rare, it can affect people of all ages. But a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients found that adult and older women are more likely to suffer from an omega-3 deficiency. Another study published in the Journal of Nutritional Sciences reported that those on low-fat diets, vegans and people with malabsorption problems are at a higher risk.

Symptoms

Well, there aren’t many tests available to check for omega-3 deficiency, which is why it is important to know the symptoms to address the problem. Here are some of the signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency that you might notice.

Sensitive or dry skin

Increase in acne

Feeling depressed

Dry eyes

Pain and stiffness in joints

Hair loss

Hair thinning and dryness

Poor concentration

Eyesight problems

How To Increase Your Intake?

Omega-3s can be obtained from food sources, including: