Olive Oil Health Benefits: What Science Says About Heart, Brain, And Gut Health

Just like many trends, olive oil is something. Olive oil, being a staple of the Mediterranean diet, is abundant in fats that are considered good for the heart, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory elements that promote well-being. Relevant to minimising the occurrence of heart disease to safeguarding the brain and enhancing gut systems, the studies indicate that routine intake of olive oil may be effective in providing potent health advantages. Along with the increasing interest in natural food, which helps to increase the lifespan and prevent chronic diseases, it is becoming popular in relation to olive oil as a dietary supplement that comes with long-term health benefits. The benefits of olive oil in terms of protection of the heart have a wide popularity.

It contains monounsaturated fats, especially oleic acid, which decreases bad LDL cholesterol and keeps the good HDL cholesterol at normal levels. Researches have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure in the case of frequent consumption of olive oil. Its antioxidant components also inhibit inflammation and help in preventing harm to blood vessels in favour of cardiovascular health in the long term.

Here's what scientific studies prove

According to The National Institute of Health, NIH says," It has been observed that the fatty acids present in olive oil can reduce the production of prostaglandins, which in turn, can potentially inhibit the tumour development and production"

Controls Cholesterol

Whether olive oil should be used to control cholesterol is one of the most researched health queries these days, and science responds that it is.If you replace these fats with butter then it can help you lower the level of plaque.

Minimises Oxidative Stress

Studies propose that olive oil is beneficial to the brain because it can protect the neurons and minimise oxidative stress. Extra virgin olive oil is antioxidative,preventing inflammation associated with the ageing of the brain. There is some research that suggests that regular consumers of olive oil have a reduced likelihood of developing Alzheimer's and age-related memory impairment, and therefore, it is an ingredient worth adding to a brain-friendly diet.

Good For Digestive Health

If you want to maintain good digestive health, then you can try olive oil, as it is good for digestive health and lowers inflammation.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Vs. Regular Olive Oil: Which is better?

Extra virgin olive oil is regarded as the most healthiest of all oils since it is cold-pressed and is processed minimally. It is also richer in antioxidants and polyphenols than refined olive oil. Olive oil that is processed regularly loses most of these beneficial compounds, and extra virgin olive oil is more preferable in order to get the best benefits in terms of health. One to two portions of extra virgin olive oil are usually advised by health experts to be consumed daily. This volume of serving is supplemented with weeks of healthy fats, but not with extra calories. It may be applied to salads or drizzled over the vegetables and on the cooked food as a source of flavour as well as nutrition.

Overall,Olive oil may be taken any time of the day, although it is better taken with meals as nutrient absorption and digestion are enhanced. There are also some people who consume olive oil in the morning on an empty stomach to boost the gut and metabolism. Consistency is more important than time as far as health benefits are concerned. Scientifically approved, olive oil helps in maintaining heart, brain, and bowel health when taken on a regular basis.

