Okra Water Takes Over TikTok: Is It Healthy For You?

Individuals with certain medical conditions like kidney stones should consult with a healthcare professional before adding okra water to their diet. (Photo: Freepik)

There are many trends that emerge from the video-sharing app Tiktok. While some talk about makeup and fashion, others are outright bizarre. Then, there are those that shine light on the health benefits of certain foods. In this day and age, most people around the world have started to realise the importance of good health, which is ultimately linked to their overall well-being. As such, they are on the lookout for clean diets, food and food combinations. Recently, a less-heard-of concoction began doing the rounds of social media. Okra water, or water infused with lady's-finger, had people talking about its health benefits on the platform.

What Is Okra Water?

As the name suggests, okra water is simply an infusion. It entails soaking the lady's finger pods in water overnight, and then drinking it. Okra, popular in Indian cuisine, is usually cleaned, cut, cooked with spices and consumed as a standalone dish with rotis, or is paired with potatoes, tomatoes, onions to make a sabji, which is eaten with rice and rotis. Okra has many health benefits. With okra water, many people have attempted to tap into its properties by consuming it as a drink.

Is Okra Water Beneficial For Health?

This refreshing drink has caused a spike in wellness trends on TikTok with many views and discussions. We wanted to explore and understand its health benefits a little more, so we reached out to Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, consultant general physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, who said the benefits of okra water are often anecdotal, but some potential benefits are supported by scientific evidence. These include:

Nutrient-rich: Okra is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and magnesium. Digestive health: The mucilage found in okra may help improve digestion and alleviate constipation. Blood sugar control: Some studies suggest okra may help lower blood sugar levels, which could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Heart health: Okra contains compounds that may help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Weight management: The high-fibre content of okra may help promote feelings of fullness, aiding in weight management.

Are There Any Side Effects of Consuming Okra Water?

Dr Tanugula said it is important to note that scientific evidence regarding the specific benefits of okra water is limited. "As for side effects, consuming okra water is generally safe for most people when consumed in moderation. Excessive intake may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort or gas due to its high fibre content," he warned.

The doctor added that individuals with certain medical conditions like kidney stones should consult with a healthcare professional before adding okra water to their diet. "Overall, while okra water may offer some health benefits, it is essential to incorporate it as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle," he concluded.