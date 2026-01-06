Oatzempic Diet For Weight Loss: What Is The Viral Oatmeal Drink, How To Make It

As the GLP-1 weight loss drug continues to grow in popularity, a concoction dubbed Oatzempic is resurfacing again as we step into a new year. Check out how to make the viral diet drink.

Oatzempic is a viral diet drink that is prepared by using oats as a main ingredient. This diet trend went viral in early 2024 with reference to the popular weight loss drug called Ozempic, which contains an active ingredient called semaglutide. People who have tried Oatzempic claim that this viral drink can keep you full longer, resulting in weight loss due to decreased appetite.

What Is Oatzempic? Ingredients To Make The Viral Diet Drink

With many people keeping their heads straight on fitness, Oatzempic, a blended beverage, is taking centre stage once again. Many people who have shared a post on Oatzempic revealed that all you require to make the viral diet drink is oats, lime juice and water. Additionally, depending on your preference, you can add cinnamon to the weight-loss drink.

How Does Oatzempic Work?

According to WebMD, the key ingredient of Oatzempic, a viral diet drink, is rich in fibre that can keep you full for longer. This means that people who are consuming this weight loss drink are less likely to snack between meals, reducing their daily calorie counts. A glass of Oatzempic contains 150 calories, which could be a lower-calorie alternative when compared to your usual breakfast.

Oats Health Benefits

Oats is a gluten-free whole grain packed with a variety of vitamins, minerals, fibres and antioxidants, which makes them one of the healthist grain on earth. They contain a large amount of beta-glucan, which is a type of soluble fibre that dissolves in water and becomes a thick gel.

According to healthcare professionals, the active ingredient in oats (beta-glucan fibre) possesses several health benefits beyond weight loss. From reducing cholesterol levels to decreasing the risk of childhood asthma and constipation, oats can be enjoyed in several ways to reaps its health benefits.

"Beta-glucan is an important component of dietary fiber found in oat grains. It is the major active compound in oats with proven cholesterol-lowering and antidiabetic effects. Oats also provide substantial levels of other bioactive compounds such as phenolic acids, tocols, sterols, avenacosides, and avenanthramides," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains.

