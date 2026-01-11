Oatmeal Vs Grits: Which Is Better To Lower High Cholesterol?

Oatmeal Vs Grits: Both meals are nutritious and consuming them as a breakfast can replenish supply of glucose to boost your energy level and alertness. But which one is better for reducing high cholesterol? Let's find out

Breakfast is an important part of the day because it is the first meal you consume after an overnight fast. Some classic breakfast meals include oatmeal and grits, which are whole grain foods made from corn and oats respectively. Both meals are nutritious and consuming them as a breakfast can replenish supply of glucose to boost your energy level and alertness. However, to determine which one is better for reducing high cholesterol, it is crucial to understand the nutritional values of each meals closely.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a nutritious food that is back with protein when compared to other grains. An oatmeal is chewy and creamy texture loaded with numerous vitamins and minerals. It also contains antioxidant and soluble fibre called beta-glucan which has several health benefits. Eating oatmeal regularly can help you manage weight, reduce blood sugar levels, heart disease, cholesterol levels and promote healthy gut bacteria. Mayo Clinic states, "One-half cup of rolled oats cooked in a cup of water has 165 calories, 4 grams of fibre and 6 grams of protein."

Grits

Whereas grits is a type of porridge that is made from ground corn and often serves as a breakfast. It is a widely popular meal in South America and can be served as a sweet and savoury dish. Grits are typically boiled with broth, milk or water, until the consistency becomes creamy similar to oatmeal. Consuming grits regularly can have several health benefits because of its nutritional values like minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants found in the porridge. It is a gluten-free meal that makes it a good option for people who have gluton intolerance or celiac disease. The antioxidants found in grains such as lutein and zeaxanthin are well known for improving eye health. Grits are also rich in iron, thereby reducing iron deficiency anaemia, which is very common in children, people who menstruate, vegetarians and frequent blood donors.

Oatmeal Vs Grits: Which Is Better For Reducing High Cholesterol

Healthcare professionals recommend that eating whole grains is linked to better heart health. All whole grains are safe to consume, but when it comes to lowering cholesterol levels, oats are a better choice.

"An eating pattern rich in whole grains is linked to better heart health. While all whole grains are good, oats are particularly good at helping to keep your cholesterol levels in check. Whole grain oats contain beta-glucan, a special type of fibre that can influence the way your body (specifically your gut and liver) processes cholesterol," the American Heart Association (AHA) explains. "In fact, multiple studies have confirmed that including oats in your diet can reduce your total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, sometimes called the 'bad' cholesterol."

Choosing between oatmeal and grits depends on personal preference for taste and texture. Both meals are healthy and have several health benefits that you can reap from regularly consuming them as breakfast. However, if you are someone struggling to manage your cholesterol levels and looking for a better health option to replace your regular breakfast, then oatmeal can serve the purpose because of its nutritional value.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.