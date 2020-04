Oat milk is a great non-dairy beverage. As of now,it is very popular in coffee shops, stores and even Instagram because it is vegan and an alternative to cow’s milk. Just like its nut-based counterparts, this milk is also made by blending oats and water together before straining the mix to produce a creamy liquid, which looks almost like milk. It is pretty easy to prepare at home.

HOW TO MAKE OAT MILK AT HOME?

Blend one cup (81 grams) of oats (rolled or steel-cut) with three cups (710 ml) of water.

Pour the mixture over a cheesecloth to separate the oats from the milk.

Refrigerate this milk in a glass bottle. You can store it for up to 5 days.

To improve the flavor of the milk, you can try adding a quarter tsp of salt, 1 tsp of vanilla extract, a few dates and honey to it.

HOW IS OAT MILK BENEFICIAL FOR YOUR HEALTH?

Thismilk is loaded with vitamin B, which helps you deal with stress. It is a mood booster and it also improves your immunity. This is especially important in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, the high vitamin composition of oat milk makes your defense mechanism stronger. According to a study in the US National Library of Medicine, vitamin A and D can keep many illnesses and infections at bay. It also reduces the risk of serious health conditions like Crohn’s disease and type 1 diabetes. Take a look at some of the other benefits of oat milk.

It improves skin and hair quality

Oat milk consists of vitamins like riboflavin (B2) and vitamin B12. B vitamins are essential for overall health and they also help in promoting healthy hair, nails and skin.

It keeps you energized

Oat milk is loaded with fiber and otherimportant nutrients likeiron, riboflavin, carbs andvitamins A, B12 and D. Upping your vitamin and nutrient intake can improve your overall body functions and helps you feel energized.

It is non-allergenic

Oat milk is not only a great option for those who want to maintain a vegan lifestyle but it is also suitable for people who are allergic and intolerant towards dairy products. This plant-based milk is every vegan’s favourite as it is also a gluten-free food.

It lowers blood cholesterol levels

Oat milk has the soluble fibre, beta-glucans, which is good for your heart. This forms a gel-like compound in your gut, which helps your body to reduce blood cholesterol levels. Just 3 cups of oat milk regularly for five weeks may reduce your total blood cholesterol levels by 3 per centand low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by 5 per cent.

It reduces the risk of anemia

Since most vegan diets lack the essential micronutrients, which reduces the risk of anemia, a person who is practicing veganism can be at a higher risk of developing this condition. You need to follow an iron-rich diet to avoid this condition. Just 1 cup of oat milk contains about 10 per centof your daily requirement of iron.