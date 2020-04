The novel coronavirus, which emerged in December last year. The infection that it gives, COVID-19, has affected close to 3 million people worldwide. The global death toll stands at 1,93,825, according to the WHO figures. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 27, 892 and as many as 872 people have lost their lives to it. But unfortunately, there is no treatment or vaccine to protect you against this deadly infection, despite arduous efforts from doctors and researchers all across the world. In the current scenario, practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks seem to be the only saviour. However, doctors and nutritionists all over the world are also of the opinion that having balanced meals every day will boost your immunity and reduce your risk of catching the infection. Also Read - Excess salt may lower your immunity: Check out these low-sodium foods

NIN’s RECOMMENDATION FOR BOOSTING IMMUNITY

A few days back, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), India's premier research body, also suggested that boosting your immune system is of utmost importance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.Eating a balanced diet, coupled with a healthy lifestyle can give your immunity a boost, observed NIN. The research body also recommended that your diet should include nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and curd to boost the immune system. It also added that that micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, alongwith phytonutrients found in fruits, nuts, vegetables and whole grains can enhance the performance of your immune cells and prevent infection. According to NIN Director Dr. Hemalatha R., re-infection by the same viruses or bacteria can be prevented by micronutrients which promote immune memory formation.

YOUR ULTIMATE IMMUNE-BOOSTING MEAL PLAN

"You should take plenty of liquids like soup, freshlime water, coconut water, chaach, fresh juices and water," suggests Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi. She also recommends adding a lot of nuts like almonds and walnuts along with Indian spices like garlic, turmeric and ginger to your diet. All these are good for revving up the function of your immune cells. Having a glass of detox water will also help. "In 1 liter of water, add 10g of grated ginger, 50g of cucumber slices and 50g apple slices. Top it up with fresh mint leaves and a squirt of juice from 1 lemon," advises Samaddar. Here is her immune-boosting meal plan to help you stay safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

BALANCED DIET CHART

“This plan is for healthy individuals without any co-morbidities like diabetes, kidney diseaseor cancer. Please consult your dietician if you have any underlying diseases,” Samaddar adds.

EARLY MORNING

Lukewarm water with freshlime and ½ tsp of Honey

Ginger and tulsi tea

1 Tbsp Chawanprash

BREAKFAST

Milk with stuffed egg omelette

OR

Paneer paratha with curd

OR

Porridge with seeds, nuts and fruits

OR

Poha/Upma with glass of chaach

MIDMORNING



A decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin). Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed. This has been prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH

11.00 AM: Fruit Chat(250g)

LUNCH

2 chapattis

OR

Rice (2-3 tsp)

1 bowl of dal

1 bowl of veggies

1 Bowl of curd or raita

EVENING SNACK

1 cup of ginger tea

A handful of almonds/ nuts

OR

Boiled egg

OR

Paneer Tikka

OR

Bhelpuri

1 Bowl of soup

OR

Chaach/buttermilk/fresh fruit juice/freshlime water/coconut water

1Tbsp of chia/flaxseeds/melon seeds(crushed)

DINNER

1 chapati

1 bowl of dal/paneer with veggies

1 bowl of fresh fruits

BEDTIME