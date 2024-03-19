Nourishing Women To Nourish India: Food Strategies Against Anemia

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Fatigue weighing down her steps, Lakshmi winced as she lifted the heavy bucket of water. Just climbing the stairs left her breathless these days. But dismissing the dizzy spells, she soldiered on. Like millions of Indian women, anaemia was sapping away her vitality, unseen. Anaemia affects over half of India's women and impairs productivity and quality of life. Behind this daunting fact lie diminished lives and lost potential, with intergenerational impacts on maternal and child health. Decades of supplementation and fortification efforts have fallen short, underscoring the need for homegrown food solutions and early screening to bridge the gaps in India's fight against anaemia.
Dr Sundeep Sharma, Medical Advisor and process Owner of EzeRx, shares that promoting nutritious heritage foods provides affordable sources of iron and absorption enhancers like vitamin C. Green leafy vegetables like moringa, pumpkin leaves, amaranth, and fenugreek are readily available iron-rich "power foods."
Iron-fortified salt, rice, and wheat flour smartly utilise existing food baskets to plug nutritional gaps. A national-level policy mandated mass fortification of staples delivers iron to women regularly consuming these foods. Where homemade options are limited, providing iron-fortified hot meals through schools, anganwadis, and workplace cr ches sustains women and adolescents operationalising mandatory fortification across large-scale feeding programmes aids in precision delivery to high-risk groups like young children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls.
Food-based strategies grounded in women's realities, leveraging India's agricultural and food diversity, can put anaemia control within reach, unlocking women's full potential and uplifting the nation. Lakshmi's vitality symbolises the promise of investing holistically in Indian women's nutrition security. The path ahead requires perseverance but points to purposeful solutions centred on women's health and India's indigenous strengths.
