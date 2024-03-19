Nourishing Women To Nourish India: Food Strategies Against Anemia

Food-based strategies grounded in women's realities, leveraging India's agricultural and food diversity, can put anaemia control within reach, unlocking women's full potential and uplifting the nation.

Fatigue weighing down her steps, Lakshmi winced as she lifted the heavy bucket of water. Just climbing the stairs left her breathless these days. But dismissing the dizzy spells, she soldiered on. Like millions of Indian women, anaemia was sapping away her vitality, unseen. Anaemia affects over half of India's women and impairs productivity and quality of life. Behind this daunting fact lie diminished lives and lost potential, with intergenerational impacts on maternal and child health. Decades of supplementation and fortification efforts have fallen short, underscoring the need for homegrown food solutions and early screening to bridge the gaps in India's fight against anaemia.

Dietary Diversification For Affordable Iron Sources

Dr Sundeep Sharma, Medical Advisor and process Owner of EzeRx, shares that promoting nutritious heritage foods provides affordable sources of iron and absorption enhancers like vitamin C. Green leafy vegetables like moringa, pumpkin leaves, amaranth, and fenugreek are readily available iron-rich "power foods."

Casting these as nutrition powerhouses through creative campaigns along with nuts, legumes, and oilseeds can significantly enhance diet diversity and intake of bioavailable iron. Providing simple, handy tips on growing kitchen gardens and cooking demonstrations on making seasonal greens tasty and convenient can boost consumption. Dietary guidelines emphasising dark green leafy vegetables as daily "must haves" rather than "nice to have" options can raise awareness. Positioning seasonal greens as "grandmother-approved" wisdom and leveraging India's culinary heritage makes traditional practices aspirational again. In parallel, agricultural incentives, production technologies, and market linkages for the year-round availability of indigenous greens create an enabling ecosystem. Mobilising women's self-help groups (SHGs) to set up small-scale local processing units for affordable iron-rich powders and pickles can aid consumption while providing livelihood opportunities.

Fortification Of Staples For Iron Delivery

Iron-fortified salt, rice, and wheat flour smartly utilise existing food baskets to plug nutritional gaps. A national-level policy mandated mass fortification of staples delivers iron to women regularly consuming these foods. Where homemade options are limited, providing iron-fortified hot meals through schools, anganwadis, and workplace cr ches sustains women and adolescents operationalising mandatory fortification across large-scale feeding programmes aids in precision delivery to high-risk groups like young children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls.

Bottomline

Food-based strategies grounded in women's realities, leveraging India's agricultural and food diversity, can put anaemia control within reach, unlocking women's full potential and uplifting the nation. Lakshmi's vitality symbolises the promise of investing holistically in Indian women's nutrition security. The path ahead requires perseverance but points to purposeful solutions centred on women's health and India's indigenous strengths.