Nutrition support emerges as critical lifeline for India’s TB patients: Best foods for recovery

Nutrition support is emerging as a critical lifeline for India's TB patients with healthy diets and food baskets improving recovery, immunity, survival and treatment outcomes nationwide.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 7, 2026 1:30 PM IST

Tuberculosis diet chart. (Image: AI Generated)

With millions of people suffering from tuberculosis (TB) in India, nutrition support is becoming an important lifeline and powerful connection between food security and recovery. Nutritional support and food baskets to TB patients may save more than 120000 lives in the country annually according to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Global Health . The study also underscores the fact that poor nutrition is not merely a consequence of TB but is one of the primary drivers of TB.

2.8 million people suffer from TB in India

Urvashi Singh, Former Deputy Director General of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) told the media, "Undernutrition isn't just a complication of TB but it's one of its root causes. While we wait for effective vaccines for India has the world's largest burden of tuberculosis (TB) with almost 2.8 million people infected with the disease., Former Deputy Director General of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) told the media, "Undernutrition isn't just a complication of TB but it's one of its root causes. While we wait for effective vaccines for TB Providing food baskets to households affected by TB could be one of the most impactful things we do for TB elimination."

A previous study in Jharkhand found an almost 50 per cent decrease in the number of new TB cases in family contacts following a nutrition intervention. The recent study further revealed that in most cases nutrition support is cost effective which is why it is a good investment for India's NTEP. Improving nutritional care in addition to medicines is thought to have a positive impact on patients' recovery and survival rates.

5 foods that support TB recovery

Nutrition is a crucial factor in strengthening immunity, restoring strength and aiding in the healing process during TB treatment. These are some foods that can aid recovery: Protein-rich foods: Protein aids in strengthening immunity and repairing damaged tissues. Experts suggest that foods like eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, tofu, lentils, beans and milk should be made a regular part of TB patients' diet. These foods help keep muscles intact and promote quick healing.

Whole grains: People living with TB often feel very tired and thin. To tackle persistent exhaustion experts recommend whole grains like brown rice, oats, millets and whole wheat as they are a good source of energy and nutrients essential for recovery. Other foods include bananas, potatoes, nuts and peanut butter which can also assist in the weight regain process.

Fruits and vegetables: Vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in fresh fruit and vegetables help keep the immune system healthy. Experts recommend citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, amla, leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes and beetroots.

Healthy fats: Healthy fats help improve energy levels and nutrient absorption. Moderate amounts of nuts, seeds, olive oil, avocado and ghee can help overall health while undergoing treatment.

Hydration matters: Individuals diagnosed with TB need to stay hydrated with plenty of fluid which could be water, coconut water, soups and fresh juices. Maintaining an adequate water intake helps reduce weakness while supporting bodily function. Healthcare professionals suggest keeping processed foods, candy, sweets, alcohol and smoking to a minimum as they can lower resistance to infection and cause slow healing. It is important to note that processed foods or junk foods can aggravate fatigue and gut problems. Also Read Tuberculosis isn’t always obvious: Early symptoms that look common but can signal a serious infection

Early TB symptoms you shouldn’t ignore: Why timely diagnosis is crucial to prevent the spread

Neck swelling that wasn’t ‘normal’: The silent face of TB people often ignore Scientists conclude that medicines remain the main treatment for TB but a good diet can make a big difference for successful treatment. Combining a healthy diet, sufficient rest, regular check-ups and proper use of drugs can play a vital role in a successful TB treatment and prevention of complications.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs Can TB patients follow a normal diet during treatment? TB patients should follow a balanced consisting nutrient rich diet with enough calories, proteins, vitamins and fluids for effective healing. Why is nutrition important for tuberculosis patients? Proper nutrition supports faster recovery, improves immunity and helps the body respond better to TB treatment. What are the best foods for TB patients during recovery? High-protein foods like eggs, milk, pulses, lean meat, nuts, fruits and green vegetables help boost immunity and regain strength.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source