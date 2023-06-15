Nutrition Needs For Men: 5 Tips To Maintain A Healthy Life

Ensure that your diet is balanced with fibre, protein, carbs, essential fatty acids etc.

Even if you follow a healthy diet, there may still be gaps in required nutrients. Here's how men can ensure that their body receives all essential nutrients it needs.

Nutrition differs as per age and gender. For men, it is important to know your specific nutrition needs for your age. This will help you craft a solution that works for you. From ensuring a rich diet to regular physical activity, here are some tips for men to ensure a healthy life.

These tips are shared by Harish Chandran, Nutritionist, Iron Asylum.

High-Intensity Interval Training

HIIT workouts have been known to show great results for many individuals. High-intensity Interval Training helps in burning more calories in shorter period of time and helps build a better cardiovascular system. HIIT can be especially beneficial for men as with prostate problems. Proper workout and a healthy cardiovascular system is great for men of all age groups. Consult your trainer to figure out a HIIT routine that works for you.

Maintain Adequate Vitamin Levels

Vitamin deficiency can lead to loss of bone density, weak eyesight, etc. which can lead to long term health issues. Vitamin D deficiency can also lead to mood swings, lower testosterone levels etc. Ensure that you get blood work done regularly and talk to your doctor in case of vitamin deficiencies. Take multivitamins and minerals if needed.

Wholesome diet

Health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems, weight gain, etc. are common in men. Therefore, a wholesome diet is essential to maintain a healthy body. Eating more dark, leafy veggies, such as spinach and kale and veggies that are nitrate-rich significantly reduce the risk of heart diseases as well. Ensure that your diet is balanced with fibre, protein, carbs, essential fatty acids etc.

Proper rest

Sleep at least seven hours each night. It is proven that a proper sleep cycle can help get rid of many health problems. Sleep is vital for overall health. Poor sleep is linked to high blood pressure and heart attacks because chronically getting poor sleep leads to surges in cortisol levels. The rise in stress heroines and lack of rest causes your heart to work harder and makes it weaker. If you have trouble drifting off then go for sleep exercises, mind calming sounds, etc. that help you sleep better.

Supplement your diet

While it is essential to follow a healthy diet, there may still be gaps in required nutrients. Therefore, men can look at intake of supplements to ensure that your body receives everything it needs like fat, protein, carbohydrate, magnesium, B12, potassium etc.

"Following the above-mentioned tips and leading an active and mindful life can help men promote long-term wellbeing," the nutritionist added.

