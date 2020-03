Vegetables are a great choice if you want to load up on nutrients. To make things easy, you can always go for a veggie stew. @Shutterstock

As the world goes under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finding it difficult to stick to their normal food habits. Most restaurants are closed, and takeaways are not taking orders. The situation is especially bad for people who are not used to cooking for themselves. Moreover, you may also not have enough foodstuff stocked in your house. But this is also the time to take extra care of your nutrition. You need to boost your immunity to fight the coronavirus. The best way to do that is by getting the right nutrition. So, this is the time to get innovative. You can make use of whatever you have and cook up a nutritious meal for yourself. Here we reveal a few easy one-dish meals that you can make for yourself when you are in quarantine.

Eggs

You can give a more nutritious twist to your eggs by adding veggies to it. Eggs are wholesome and comes loaded with vitamins and minerals. But if you add veggies to it, it becomes a meal in itself. It will fill you up and you will get your requirement of fibre, protein and other nutrients.

How to do it: Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, sweet corns or whatever veggies you have in the house to it. Cover and let it cook for 3 minutes. Check if the veggies are done. Add eggs and lower the flame. Cover for 5 minutes or till eggs are done. Serve.

Lentils

Instead of making lentils or dal the traditional way, try adding some vegetables to it. It will increase the nutritional value of the dish.

How to do it: Take any lentil of your choice and wash properly. Wash and chop veggies of your choice. You can also include leafy veggies here. Now heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan and add cumin seeds. Add the vegetables and stir fry for a minute. Add the lentil and stir for 3 minutes. Add turmeric, salt, coriander powder and cumin powder. Add water, cover and let it cook till ready. You can adjust the quantity of water according to what consistency you want. You can have just this or you can also have it with rice. It is nutritious and will keep you full for a long time.

Veggies

Vegetables are a great choice if you want to load up on nutrients. To make things easy, you can always go for a veggie stew. You will get your daily nutrition requirement from it.

How to do it: Heat a teaspoon of butter and add copped carrots, cauliflower, onions and beans. Stir for a minute and then let it cook. Be careful not to overcook. If you are using a pressure cooker, one whistle is enough. Before serving, add a quarter cup of milk and bring to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also add lean meat to it if you are non-vegetarian.

