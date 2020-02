Avocados can offer you outstanding health benefits. This trendy fruit, which is also known as an alligator pear or butter fruit, consists of a substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). They also contain with nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. And numerous studies have revealed its powerful health benefits. Here are some health benefits that you will get from including avocado in your diet.

Incredibly Nutritious

This fruit is known for its high nutrient value. Avocado contains a wide variety of nutrients, including 20 different vitamins and minerals.

Avocados are considred a superfood because they do not contain any harmful substances like cholesterol or sodium. They are also low in saturated fat. Eating avocados can keep you full and satiated.

Good for your heart

Avocados contain a natural plant sterol called beta-sitosterol, which can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. They also contain more potassium than bananas. And studies reveal that having a high potassium intake can reduce blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

Your eyes will thank you

This superfood contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which can provide antioxidant protection to your eyes to help minimize damage, including from ultraviolet light.

The monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados also support the absorption of other beneficial fat-soluble antioxidants, such as beta-carotene. So, eating avocados may help to reduce the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.

Contribute to weight loss

Avocados are loaded with fibre that can contribute to weight loss. Fibre can also help reduce blood sugar spikes and lower risk of many diseases.

May help prevent cancer

Thought there is limited evidence, researchers say avocado may be beneficial in cancer treatment and prevention. Lab studies have found that avocado extract can inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells. Studies also suggest that this fruit may help reduce side effects of chemotherapy in human lymphocytes.

Help Relieve Arthritis pain

Avocados are also high in the carotenoid beta-cryptoxanthin, which can reduce the risk of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Avocado and soybean oil extracts — called avocado and soybean unsaponifiables —have been shown to have beneficial effects on osteoarthritis.