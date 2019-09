Today, we see a lot of hype surrounding the nutritional benefits of different kinds of seeds. Pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds and chia seeds are the most common and popular among all the seeds available in the market today. Are these seeds really as potent as people say they are? Or is it all part of a huge advertising and marketing gimmick? Let us take a look at chia seeds and see if there are any truths in the many benefit attributed to it.

These tiny black seeds were originally grown in the deserts of Mexico and Guatemala. But today, it is also cultivated in the United States, Argentina, Peru, Australia, and Bolivia. In fact, almost 80 per cent of the total global supply is from South America alone. In ancient times, the Aztecs used these seeds in their religious rituals and the Mayans believed that they possessed supernatural powers.

Today, these seeds are said to be one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They contain several essential nutrients that boost the mental and physical health of a person. According to an article in the Food Technology, published by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chia seeds are super-seeds that can provide a number of nutrients and health benefits all in one package.

Let us take a look at why these humble seeds have today acquired the status of a superfood.

CHIA SEEDS ARE NUTRIENT DENSE AND LOW IN CALORIE

All good things come in small doses. Just 28 grams or 2 tablespoons of chia seeds contain 11 gms of fibre, 4 gms of protein and 9 gms of fat. Besides this small quantity provides you with 18 per cent of your required daily intake (RDI) of calcium and 30 per cent each of your required manganese and magnesium intake. It also gives you 27 per cent of your required phosphorus intake. Moreover, 2 tbsp of these tiny seeds contain zinc, B vitamins (B1, B2 and B3). The best thing is that this small amount of seeds contains just 137 calories and 1 gm carbohydrate. Hence, if you want fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients from a single food source, go for chia seeds.

They are a good source of antioxidants and can help fight the damage caused by free radicals. They contain essential amino acids. They may help in weight loss by suppressing appetite and cravings. Hence, it is ideal for weight loss too.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHIA SEEDS

We have already seen that these potent seeds are packed with essential nutrients that can boost overall health and wellbeing. Let us take a look at the various health benefits that you can derive by regular intake of this superfood.

It boosts digestion

These seeds contain insoluble fibre. This nutrient cleans your digestive system and ensures smooth bowel movement. This is extremely necessary for digestive health. It reduces inflammation and, by keeping the digestive tract clean, it also brings down your risk of colorectal cancer.

It improves cognitive functions

Omega-3 in these seeds improves cognition and retentive capacity in people. Regular intake can boost memory, decision making and attentiveness. A study published in Institute of Food Technologists’ publication Food Technology mentions that omega-3 fatty acids contribute to cognitive health. They said that foods rich in omega-3s include salmon, flaxseed oil and chia seeds.

It makes the bones strong

Chia seeds contain many vitamins and minerals that boost bone health. They are a rich source of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. These can boost bone density and improve flexibility.

It reduces inflammation

The ALA in chia seeds can drastically bring down the risk of inflammation. This is especially true for people with metabolic syndrome that causes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar and excess abdominal fat. Most autoimmune diseases, infections, heart diseases, diabetes and even some cancers are the result of inflammation.

It is good for diabetics

These are a rich source of fibre. This slows down the rate of digestion and induces in you a sense of satiety. This prevents overeating. This is good for diabetes. A study at the Institute of Biomedical Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico suggests that chia seeds, when included in a balanced diet, can help reduce obesity and control diabetes. The study says that the benefits are due to the presence of omega 3 acids and antioxidants in these seeds.

HOW TO EAT CHIA SEEDS

These seeds are easy to incorporate into any diet. These are versatile seeds with hardly any flavour. They can be easily added to cereals, salads, stews and soups. Sprinkle it onto your salad and add it to sauces and marinades. It can also be used in cake batter instead of eggs. If you are planning to make any dessert that requires gelatine, use chia seeds instead. But soak it in water first to get the gelatinous texture.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF CHIA SEEDS

These potent seeds are safe and usually don’t cause any adverse reaction in people. But in some cases, it is known to cause an upset stomach, bloating due to gas formation and stomach ache. This is usually due to over consumption. So, practice moderation. Some people may be allergic to these seeds and may show signs of anaphylaxis and dermatitis after consuming this food. These seeds are known to bring down blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels. So, a diabetic must consult a doctor before eating these seeds. It may react with the prescribed diabetes and hypertension medications.