Nourishing Joints: Embracing Omega-3 Rich Foods In A Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet

Drug therapy is essential in treating RA, but a healthy, nutritious diet can help manage RA symptoms and improve quality of life. Adding many nutrients to the diet can significantly alter the immune system by altering several systems and intestinal tracts. The diet also affects the human gut microbiota, which regulates immunological responses and the pathogenesis of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), including rheumatoid arthritis.

Careful selection of an "appropriate" diet becomes an "intervention" that can affect the course, outcome and onset of the disease:

Fish is the Ultimate Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, found in fatty fish such as trout, sardines, mackerel, and salmon. EPA and DHA have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Significantly increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids with grilled, fried, or stewed fish to retain its nutritional value and taste. For those concerned about mercury, choosing smaller varieties of fish or using high-quality fish oil supplements may be a good idea. Nuts and Seeds: A plant-based supplement is an essential source of omega-3 fatty acids. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is of plant origin, is found in several nuts, seeds, and flaxseeds. ALA may not be as effective as EPA and DHA but has anti-inflammatory effects. Eating a handful of these seeds in a smoothie, yoghurt, or salad will help you get more omega-3 fatty acids. You can also cook with them to add a nutty flavour to your food by adding almond or walnut oil.

Here Are Some Ways To Add Omega-3 Fats To Your Diet:

Fish tacos or wraps: Fry or grill fish and add soft tortillas for a delicious, RA-friendly lunch. Colourful vegetables like tomatoes or peppers add flavour and nutrition. Walnut Breakfast Parfait: Start your day with nutritious Greek yoghurt topped with chopped nuts and fresh berries. It boosts omega-3 intake while providing a crunchy texture. Omega 3 Trail Mix: Make a snack mix by adding your favourite nuts and seeds rich in Omega-3 fats to the snack mix of your choice. Chop the snack mix into convenient snack-sized bags for quick, healthy energy.

How Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Be Added To A RA-Friendly Diet?

Diversifying your food sources will maximize your profits. Healthy dietary choices can help you manage your RA symptoms and improve your overall health. The human body needs omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated lipid, for several physiological processes. These fats are essential for maintaining cell structure and function, promoting cardiovascular health and healthy brain development.