Not sure if you are drinking enough water? Look out for these clues

Listening to your body and identifying the first signs of dehydration can help you take deliberate steps to tackle dehydration. Are you drinking enough? Here's all you need to know.

Hydration often takes a backseat during busy schedules, long working hours and rising temperatures. However experts claim that keeping yourself hydrated is one of the most crucial element that promotes your overall wellbeing because even mild dehydration can influence the way your body works in its daily activities like digestion and brain function. Even after knowing these facts most individuals are not aware that they are not drinking enough water until they start experiencing its effects.

Importance of hydration

Water constitutes a large part of the human body and is important to almost all functions. As the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claim hydration ensures the body stays energized, promotes healthy circulation and helps eliminate toxins form the body.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)also underlines that hydration is key for kidney function, joints lubrication and maintenance of electrolyte balance. It further states that even a minimal decrease in the level of hydration may affect concentration, mood and physical performance.

"Water is a crucial nutrient and euhydration is necessary for optimal daily functioning. Water balance is precisely regulated within the body and many methods exist for assessing hydration status. Cognitive performance measures an individual's attentiveness, critical thinking skills, and memory," the NIH explains. "Traditionally a 2% or more body water deficit was thought to produce cognitive performance decrements; however, recent literature suggests that even mild dehydration a body water loss of 1 2% can impair cognitive performance."

Signs you might be dehydrated

As per the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of dehydration may not be very noticeable in the beginning but one can pay attention to several red flags that appear early:

Persistent tiredness or fatigue

Dry mouth and lips

Headaches or dizziness

Dark yellow urine

Difficulty concentrating

Muscle cramps

You should also take note that symptoms may worsen if you do not drink enough fluid because it can lead to more serious complications such as electrolyte imbalances, heat-related illnesses like heatstroke, kidney issues including kidney stones and kidney failure and shock, coma and even death.

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Causes of dehydration

According to the NIH incidence of dehydration varies geographically with higher rates reported in regions with extreme temperatures, limited access to clean water and high rates of infectious diseases contributing to fluid loss.

The US health agency also highlights that seasonal variations may also impact dehydration rates with increased hospitalizations observed during the summer months due to elevated perspiration and inadequate fluid replacement. Additionally individuals in professions with prolonged exposure to high temperatures such as construction workers and outdoor labourers are also at increased risk of dehydration.

How much water do you really need to drink?

There is really no exact answer to how much water an individual requires to drink daily as it may vary depending on age, activity level, weather and health condition. However approximately 2 to 3 litres of fluids per day for most adults is generally recommended. According to the CDC one should pay more attention to the amount of water consumed during hot weather or physical exercises including when the body loses more fluids through sweating.

Simple ways to stay hydrated

Here are some simple habits outlined by the CDC which you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle to stay hydrated and ward off illnesses:

Carry a reusable water bottle

Freeze water in freezer-safe bottles for ice-cold water all day particularly during summers

Replace sugary beverages with plain water

Ask for water when eating out

Always serve water during meals

Add few slices of lime or lemon to your water

"Getting enough water every day is important for health. Drinking water can prevent dehydration, which may cause unclear thinking, mood change, overheating, constipation, and kidney stones," the CDC states. "Water has no calories, so replacing sugary drinks with plain water can help reduce caloric intake."

How to help someone you care

The UK National Health Service (NHS) a person you care for may not have a sense of how much they're drinking. Therefore you can help them by following these simple steps to keep them hydrated in emergency:

Making sure they drink at mealtimes

Making them drink a social thing like "having a cup of tea"

Offering them food with a high water content such as soup, ice cream, jelly and fruits like melon

Benefits of drinking enough water

You must know that chronic dehydration can result in several medical conditions such as kidney problems, urinary tract infection and even a higher risk of developing Kidney stones. Inadequate consumption of fluid for an extended period of time can also influence your skin health, digestion and energy levels.

The Medical News Today explains, "Drinking water has many benefits for overall health and impacts various bodily functions. These include lubricating joints, regulating body temperature by aiding sweating, assisting in digestion, flushing out waste, supporting open airways, and aiding weight loss."

"To stay hydrated, adult females should aim for 11.5 cups of water a day, while males should aim for 15.5 cups of water daily, and children need 5 to 11 cups depending on their age. Increased intake may be necessary during illness, heat, or intense physical activity." Therefore staying hydrated all the time is non-negotiable to make you feel energized, focused and healthier on a day to day basis.

When should you seek medical attention?

According to Dr. Mansi Nigam, General Physician, Kailash Deepak Hospital dehydration is considered a medical concern if you have the following symptoms like feeling dizzy, headache, feeling very thirsty or less urination. She says that these are some signs to worry about during dehydration. The doctor also highlights that certain people are at a higher risk of dehydration than others especially children, older adults, pregnant ladies and people who have chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension or kidney diseases. So people in this particular group must be more careful about the signs of dehydration.

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