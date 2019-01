A great source of vitamin E and antioxidants, olive oil is a healthy liquid fat obtained by pressing whole olives. Olive oil is a great choice if you are considering making healthy choices in your kitchen. Just toss the Mediterranean wonder on your salad or simply cook a light healthy meal to enjoy the pungent flavour for you can never have enough of the goodness. You can also massage it on your scalp to add moisture to your hair and keep your skin healthy and supple. It’s heart friendly as it’s loaded up with the omega-3 fatty acids, which enables it to keep the bad cholesterol low. That said, it is imperative to know the right type of olive oil and what it offers, to maximize its benefits. Yes, that’s right, while you are surrounded by many combinations and varieties of olive oil in market stands around you, choosing the right one will only crack the deal for you.

Here we enlist 4 types of olive oils and how you can use them.

Pure Olive oil:

You can use pure olive oil externally as it is great to moisturize your scalp, treat dandruff and on your skin. Since its low on the nutritional value it offers, it isn’t an ideal choice to be used as cooking oil. It has a strong distinctive smell which makes it difficult to consume it.

Extra virgin oil:

Extracted by cold-pressing olive oils, extra virgin oil is an unrefined and the highest quality olive oil for sale in the markets. Its low levels of oleic acid in comparison with other varieties retains all the antioxidants and original flavour of olives. The pure green coloured extra virgin oil is powered by good content of natural vitamins, minerals and is made with zero additives, which makes it an excellent choice for healthy eating habits. It has a considerably low burning point, which makes it easy to burn it even when heated on a low temperature, therefore can spoil the vitamins offered by your vegetables easily. You can use it to dress your salads and dishes.

Refined olive oil:

Refine olive oil is obtained when virgin oils are sent to a processing plant to chemically process them. The oils are heated, chemically treated, and filtered to produce refined olive oil. Refined olive oil’s acidity level of 0.3 or less gives them long shelf life. It’s cheaper than virgin olive and has a low nutritional value if compared with extra virgin or virgin olive oil. It lacks the anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants of virgin olive oil which makes the flavour to miss out on the bitterness in the flavour. You can use it for cooking purposes.

Virgin olive oil:

Virgin olive oil is second most preferred after extra virgin olive oil. It’s completely unprocessed, with no additives and with no chemicals. It’s slightly high oleic acid content and good taste differentiates it from the extra virgin oil. It tastes great when tossed on your vegetables, for cooking various Indian sabzis and can also be used for baking. Its low smoking point does not make it an ideal option for deep frying your food.