Nordic Diet Helps Lower Blood Sugar And Cholesterol Levels - Whether You Lose Weight Or Not

It is not only weight loss that leads to the health benefits of Nordic Diet, the unique composition of fats in the diet plays an important role as well, says a new study.

A popular diet for weight loss, Nordic diet focuses on whole foods that are typically found in Nordic regions like Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. Until now, it is believed that the diet's positive health effects are solely due to weight loss. But a new study has revealed that a Nordic diet can lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, regardless of whether you lose weight or not. The research team, including researchers from University of Copenhagen, indicated the unique composition of fats in a Nordic diet as a possible explanation for the significant health benefits.

Berries, veggies, fish, whole grains and rapeseed oil are the main ingredients of the Nordic diet, and these are considered as extremely healthy, tasty and sustainable. Previous research has shown that a Nordic diet can prevent obesity and reduce the risk of a range of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Fats in Nordic diet make us healthy

For the study, the researchers recruited 200 people (over the age of 50) who were divided into two groups -- one provided foods according to Nordic dietary recommendations and a control group on their habitual diet. All the participants had elevated BMI and were at increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Their blood and urine samples were examined, and their health was monitored for six months.

Participants who had been on the Nordic diet for six months became significantly healthier, with lower cholesterol levels, lower overall levels of both saturated and unsaturated fat in the blood, and better regulation of glucose, compared to the control group. The improvement in their health was seen even when their weight remains stable, meaning even without losing weight.

According to the researchers, Nordic dietary fats are probably mainly responsible for the health effects seen here, something which they hadn't expected.

"It's surprising because most people believe that positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol are solely due to weight loss. Here, we have found this not to be the case. Other mechanisms are also at play," said Lars Ove Dragsted, a researcher and head of section at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports.

"By analyzing the blood of participants, we could see that those who benefited most from the dietary change had different fat-soluble substances than the control group. These are substances that appear to be linked to unsaturated fatty acids from oils in the Nordic diet. This is a sign that Nordic dietary fats probably play the most significant role for the health effects seen here, which I hadn't expected," Dragsted added, as quoted by Science Daily.

Fats in the Nordic diet, including those from fish, flaxseeds, sunflower, rapeseed (Canola), constitute a very beneficial mix for the body. However, how these fats help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels is yet to be known. Nevertheless, the researchers are clear that the absence of highly processed food and less saturated fats from animals, have a very positive effect on health.

"So, the fat composition in the Nordic diet, which is higher in omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fats, is probably a considerable part of the explanation for the health effects we find from the Nordic diet, even when the weight of participants remains constant," explained Dragsted.

However, the study authors stressed that weight loss, which often results from a Nordic diet, remains very important for the diet's overall health benefits.

What can you eat in a Nordic diet?

Recommended foods in a Nordic diet include

Vegetables such as peas, beans, cabbage, onions and root vegetables

Fruits, including apples, pears, plums and berries

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains

Fish and shellfish

Vegetable oils made from rapeseed, sunflower or flaxseed

Low-fat dairy products

Small proportion of meat