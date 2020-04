Thanks to its antibacterial and antiviral properties, raw garlic is the best home remedy for cold and flu.

Garlic is a traditional Indian herb commonly used in Ayurveda for treating various diseases and boosting immunity. However, it is a myth that it can prevent the deadly COVID-19 virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) said, “Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.”

Garlic has been used widely as a medicine from many centuries and as an ingredient in our recipes. It is known to have several health benefits such as decreased risk of heart diseases, better mental health and improved immune system. While garlic may not help prevent COVID-19 infection, it can strengthen your immunity, which is crucial for fighting this deadly disease.

How garlic helps in boosting immunity?

According to a study published in the Journal of Immunology Research, the immunomodulation and anti-inflammatory effects of the compounds present in garlic can help in building up your immune system. Garlic contains a compound known as alliin which turns into allicin when a clove is crushed or chewed in your mouth. Allicin is beneficial to the immune system and circulatory system. When Allicin converts into other sulphur compounds, it gives garlic its medicinal properties. These compounds eventually boost your defence mechanism. Garlic may also help in combatting the most common symptoms of COVID-19 which are fever, running nose and cough.

Use garlic to fight cold and flu

Garlic has proven to be effective in treating cold and flu. According to a study in Clinical Nutrition, consumption of garlic can prevent you from falling ill frequently or reduce the severity of symptoms. Thanks to its antibacterial and antiviral properties, raw garlic is the best home remedy for cold and flu. Just one serving of the raw garlic’s clove can give you a great relief. Garlic can also help in treating fever as it is a stimulating diaphoretic, which means it helps your body in warming up when it is cold. It can also help ease congestion.

How to get the benefits of garlic?

The health benefits of garlic can be tampered by how it is processed and consumed. According to researchers, crushing the herb and leaving it as it is for 10 minutes before cooking it can help prevent the loss of its medicinal compounds. However, overcooking of garlic can also lead to the herb losing its health benefits. Take a look at a few methods to increase garlic’s health benefits-

· It is suggested that either crush or slice your garlic before consuming it. Doing this increases the allicin content.

· Before you begin cooking, leave the crushed garlic for about 10 minutes. This can prevent the loss of its health benefits.

· Use more than one clove of garlic in a meal. If possible use a lot. The herb’s benefits are directly proportional to the quantity of its intake.