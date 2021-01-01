To say 2020 was difficult is an understatement, but it taught us the importance of staying healthy. Kickstart 2021 with these tips.

2020 is finally over, but the celebration this year was a tad different from the usual. The coronavirus pandemic and the way people had to adjust to a totally new lifestyle has changed the trajectory of what 2021 will look like. But one good thing about 2020 is that it taught us about the importance of eating right and staying healthy. Let’s begin this year by focusing on our health and well-being. Also Read - Abstain from booze this new year and regain control over drinking

Health Tips For 2021

A healthy individual is one who eats healthy and has a healthy mind and body. So, here are the essential health tips that you can take forward into this new year. Also Read - 5 science-backed remedies to deal with hangover

Set Small, Achievable Goals

We all tend to set unrealistic resolutions whenever the new year ushers in. This year take one step at a time. Start small like standing up and stretching after every hour of sitting, binge on healthy snacks in between meals, eat more fruits, etc. Start with a few weeks, then months and soon it will become a part of your lifestyle. Also Read - 5 sex resolutions for the New Year you must make

Eat At The Same Time Everyday

Eating at the right time is equally as important as eating the right foods. Stick to eating at the same time daily as it will keep you active during working hours. It will keep your energy levels up and mind focused. Missing a meal or not eating on time can affect your metabolism and mood.

Control Portion Size

Portion control will help you avoid overindulging and packing on more kilos. Large portion sizes are a major cause of unwanted weight gain. Some ways to do that is using smaller dishes, drinking water prior to meals and eating slowly. It is an excellent way to improve the quality of life.

Eat Foods Rich In Essential Nutrients

Eat a diet rich in proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, carbs and drink a lot of water. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), eating foods rich in essential nutrients helps in physical growth, maintain weight and keep diseases at bay.

Boost Immunity

Covid ruined lives and took lives by destroying the immune system and wreaking havoc on people’s health. While countries were grappling with imminent dangers that the virus poses to humanity, people realised that boosting immunity is the best defence to counter the deadly disease. Not only the coronavirus but strengthening your immune system is essential to alleviate the risk of chronic diseases.

Focus On Mental Health

2020 taught us that eating a stress-free life is vital. Be socially active to take care of your mental well-being. Share your thoughts, concerns and problems with your loved ones. It is important to stay happy and develop a positive approach towards life. Try to spend time with nature to ensure wellness. Finding a hobby may also help you stay happy and healthy.

Exercise Regularly

We cannot stress the importance of exercise enough. Even walking for 30 minutes every day can do wonders for your health. Being physically active is more important than indulging in strenuous exercises. Start slow – take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk around while talking on the phone, do household chores, etc. Staying active can improve your muscle strength, boost your endurance, improve cardiovascular health and keep diseases at bay.

Wishing you a happy and healthy new year 2021!