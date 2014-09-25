If you cook rice frequently, you must be knowing that it is impossible to get the exact quantity that you will need. Invariably, you are always left with some rice that did not get consumed. Many people keep this aside to reheat for the next meal. Some others just throw it away. But what if we gave you another, more interesting option? Yes, you can use this leftover rice to create a mouth-watering treat for yourself. You just have to know how. Here, we reveal a simple twist that will transform your leftover rice into a gastronomic delicacy. The best things is that you can create this delicacy in jiffy without spending hours in the kitchen. Serve it to your family and friends and watch people queuing up for the recipe. All you need are some leftover rice, cooked black beans and red peppers along with the seasonings. Here’s the recipe. Also Read - Dussehra Special: Opt for these tasty and wonderful recipes

Ingredients

1/2 cup cooked rice

1 cup cooked black beans

2 Mexican gray squash or zucchini, diced

6 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons pepitas (green pumpkin seeds)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 red bell peppers, cut in half, cored, and seeded

Method

Combine the rice, beans, squash, green onions, pepitas, garlic, oregano, vinegar, lime, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Slice the red peppers into two halves. Fill the halves with the squash, rice, and bean mixture. Top with salsa or cheese and serve. Also Read - Eating patterns for diabetics post Navratri festival

Serves 2 as a main dish or 4 as a side dish. Also Read - Don’t miss these magnificent Navratri fasting recipes

Per serving:

187 calories

16g protein

54g carbohydrate

13g sugar

3g total fat

14% calories from fat

16g fibre

317 mg sodium

Source: Power Foods for the Brain by Neal Barnard, M.D./The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Image for representation only

Image source: Getty Images

You may also read:

For more articles on Navratri, visit our Navratri Special section. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates! For daily free health tips, sign up for our newsletter. And to join discussions on health topics of your choice, visit our Question and Answer section.