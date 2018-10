Many people fast during the auspicious Navratri festival. So, if you are one of them who are looking forward to fasting, you can opt for these fasting recipe dished out by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, which will tantalize your taste buds. Since, raw bananas are abundant in fibre, potassium and can help you to deal with your tummy trouble. You will be able to do your daily activities easily even if you are fasting. You will be able to stay active and energized too. Don’t miss this one! Eat it! Relish!

Raw banana cutlets

Note: You can also use arbi as a substitute for banana using the same method.

Ingredients:

3 medium raw bananas

250 ml water for pressure cooking

10 cashews finely chopped

½ inch ginger finely chopped,

1 finely chopped green chilli

1 teaspoon black pepper crushed

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Finely chopped mint leaves (as per your wish)

2 tablespoon amaranth flour

2 tablespoon oil

Method:

Preparing banana cutlets mixture:

Add 250 ml of water in the pressure cooker and place the bananas in it.

You should pressure cooked till the bananas softened completely.

You can peel and place them in the bowl.

You should mash them thoroughly using a masher.

You should add all the ingredients excluding oil and mix them.

Then, you should shape the mixture into patties (the shape can be as per your choice).

Know how to fry the cutlets: