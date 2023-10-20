Navratri Fast: Dietician Explains If It Can Impact Your Weight And Metabolism

Fasting during Navratri season is hugely common in India. Their are a lot of restrictions on diet for some people while for others it may be slightly relaxed. Some common question people struggle with during this festive season are, how to do a healthy fast and can these transitions have any impact on health, weight or their metabolism?

TheHealthsite.com spoke to Vilasini Bhaskaran, a Specialist Registered Dietitian of NHS UK; Dietetic Lead, Practo India. We asked Bhaskaran about how people can keep their energy up and stay nourished during the fasting period, to which he answered,

"Resisting tempting indulgences can be quite challenging. Try to savor them mindfully. Opt for protein-rich foods like lentils and vegetables to enhance your satisfaction. During Navratri, prashads offer a variety of seasoned or boiled lentils, including seasoned white chickpeas, black chickpeas, green mung sprouts, channa dal, or boiled peanuts, all of which are excellent choices." The dietician advised people to inclued some healthy meals or foods as well, "Fill your plate with a combination of vegetables and protein sources to help control your carbohydrate intake and increase your feeling of fullness. Limit your carbohydrate consumption to a small portion per meal, which might be around a quarter plate of cooked rice, poha, or upma."

How To Ensure A Smooth Return To Usual Eating Habits?

Bhaskaran said, "When you've completed your fasting period, it's recommended to reintroduce solid, chewable foods rather than turning to fruit juices or sugary beverages. For instance, opting for whole fruits rather than fruit juices before a meal is a prudent decision."

How To Manage Your Weight And Metabolism During Such Transitions?

Vilasini Bhaskaran elaborates on the impact of fasting on weight and metabolism. Here is how you can maintain your weight and transition back to their regular diet without experiencing any gain or metabolic disruptions.

Regarding the impact of fasting on weight and how to maintain a healthy weight during and after fasting, it's crucial to be mindful of your food choices. Consider opting for chapati or roti made from multigrain or wholemeal flour instead of indulging in deep-fried items like pooris. This simple switch can significantly reduce your calorie intake. Additionally, try to avoid deep frying and instead prefer cooking methods such as pan-frying, baking, grilling, or pressure cooking. These alternatives can help lower your calorie consumption and promote overall meal health. When preparing curries or sabzis, aim to use less oil or ghee/desi ghee. Even healthy oils like sunflower, canola, peanut, sesame seed, and olive oil should be used sparingly, as all fats and oils are calorie-dense and can increase the risk of weight gain and cardiovascular issues. The recommended daily allowance is 5-6 teaspoons of oil per person.

If you have a penchant for sweets, it's advisable to monitor your sugar consumption and contemplate desserts that incorporate milk while keeping the sugar content in check. It's worth emphasizing that jaggery, palm sugar, and honey belong to the category of refined sugars, offering no nutritional benefits other than contributing extra calories.

Furthermore, integrating 30 minutes of brisk physical activity into your daily routine can play a valuable role in managing your weight and controlling blood sugar levels. This practice can be particularly helpful when returning to your regular diet, ensuring a smoother transition without the risk of weight gain or metabolic disturbances.