Starting from 29th September, India will be celebrating Navratri, the festival promotes the idea that good always wins over the evil. A major part of the celebrating this festival is fasting. People switch from their regular diet to the special Navratri diet, which includes more plant-based products and no animal foods. People get back to their normal diet It is only after the 10th day or Dussehra. This sudden change in the dietary pattern may lead to the deficiency of some nutrients and more so, if you are already suffering from nutritional deficiency. This, in turn, can lead to major health issues. Also, people suffering from diabetes or any other major health condition should consult their doctor before they start to fast.

Having said that, it is important to mention that fasting during those festival days or adopting a Navratri diet isn’t actually bad for your health. You just need to make the right food choices. In fact, the Navratri diet includes many snacks that are a powerhouse of various micro and macro nutrients. Here, we tell you all about them.

Have chiwda for Iron

Iron helps in the formation of hemoglobin and hemoglobin helps red blood cells in carrying oxygen to the lungs. Animal-based products are normally rich in iron. However, there are other sources too. Take chiwda for example. Chiwda mixture is rich in iron and can be included in your Navratri diet. They are low in calories and are a perfect snack for munching on while fasting. You can eat chiwda with your regular evening tea and can also mix it with your roasted nuts. Other vegetarian sources of iron include spinach, pumpkin seeds, broccoli, etc.

Sabudana will give you enough protein

You don’t need to worry about your protein intake while fasting. Though this nutrient is found mostly in animal products, there are alternative sources too, that can included in your Navratri diet. Sabudana is a staple for people celebrating Navratri. It is loaded with iron. You can make Tikki, Kheer, and papad from Sabudana. Other sources of protein that you can look forward to during this time of the year include dry fruits, milk, dahi, etc.

Choose makhana for carbohydrates

Carbohydrates, the source of energy for the body, can be derived from Makhana. Also known as Fox nuts, these are usually consumed in roasted form. They are low in fat content and rich in magnesium and potassium. Makhane ki Kheer is a popular Navratri sweet dish, which are liked by many.

Green tea is packed with anti-oxidants

Antioxidants are used to reduce the effect of free radical in our body. In order to increase your intake of anti-oxidants during Navratri, you can drink green tea. Easy to make, they are known to boost immunity and physical performance of an individual.

Drink cold pressed juices for fibre

Drinking fresh juice is the best way to increase your fibre and vitamin intake during Navratri. Kiwi is one of the best juices you can have during Navratri.