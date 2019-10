Apart from being easy to digest, sabudana also helps in improving the digestive health of the baby. © Shutterstock

Do you like sabudana tikki, sabudana kheer or sabudana khichdi that your mother makes on Navratri? Chances are that sabudana khichdi might be the first ever solid food you ever ate. Super-easy to digest, sabudana has been the go-to choice of parents to start their children on solid foods. This is a starch extract from tapioca roots. This starch is pressured under heavy weights and heat to make small white balls called the pearls. They have limited nutritional value and are often considered as not healthy. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, sago is made out of the purest form of starch and carbohydrates and is healthy for babies.

Here are some of the health benefits of sabudana for babies.

Helps in a baby’s physical development

Apart from being an excellent introductory food for babies, sabudana provides just the right amount of fuel required to kick-start a baby’s physical development. Super-easy to digest and rich in carbohydrate content, it is perfect for babies who have just turned six months old.

Helps in bone development

Sago or sabudana is high in calcium, which helps in physical growth and bone development. Calcium helps in developing bone, functioning and strength.

Helps in muscle development

Carbohydrates in sago are enough to aid muscle growth in babies. This is the vegetarian source of protein too. These proteins help in building muscular strength and structure.

Easy to digest

Apart from being easy to digest, sabudana also helps in improving the digestive health of the baby. One year old babies are prone to constipation and other tummy troubles like gas, flatulence, diarrhoea, and bloating. Sabudana is an easy home remedy for them. Filled with carbohydrate content, this food keeps fatigue away and energy levels up. It is easy to digest sabudana. It promotes slow digestion and keeps hunger away.

Improves blood circulation

This food item contains high amount of potassium in it. This helps and aids in the functioning of the cardiovascular system in the human body. Daily consumption of sabudana by babies have shown improvement in the blood circulation as well as blood flow.

Increases baby’s weight

Filled with starch and carbohydrates, sabudana helps in increasing a baby’s weight. Providing a baby with good fat, sabudana aids in developing muscle tone and muscle strength. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, low birth weight of a baby can affect the development of the child`s brain.

Regulate body temperature

A baby’ body temperature has major implications on its sleep. The baby would feel uncomfortable if he/she is too warm. Packed with starch, sabudana has a cooling effect on the baby. This helps regulate its body temperature and sleep.