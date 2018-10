Most of us are gearing up for the Navratri celebrations which are all set to begin from October 10, 2018, i.e. tomorrow. In different parts of the Indian subcontinent, the festival is celebrated in different ways. This festival is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Navratri is celebrated over a span of nine days. Navratri basically means ‘nine nights’. The devotees worship Goddess Durga for nine days to seek her divine blessings. Many of them also observe the ritualistic Navratri fasts, where they refrain from consuming any grains, pulses, non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Fasting is a good way to detox but it can take a toll on your body. Thus, there are a few things you must keep in mind during fasting to make sure it doesn’t affect your health.

Stay hydrated: It is important to ensure that there is adequate inflow on nutrients as there are limitations on a lot of your usual solid food intake. Opt for nourishing and hydrating drinks like fresh fruit juices, buttermilk, shikanji or fresh coconut water. Avoid drinking too much tea or coffee as it may increase your thirst and only leave you dehydrated.

Stay away from processed foods: Avoid processed foods as they are loaded with excess sodium and unhealthy fats. Do not opt for store-bought potato chips as they are often fried in sub-standard oil. These foods can cause a rapid rise or fall in blood sugar, which results in hunger and overeating.

Have a balanced diet: Fasting does not mean you would have to deprive yourself of essential nutrients or to starve for the whole day. During these 9 days following a balanced diet is important. As your options are limited, you can opt for other healthier options like kuttu, makhana, arbi, sabudana, sweet potatoes, palak are all fasting staples that are loaded with essential minerals, nutrients, and vitamins.