We all are aware that fasting is the integral part of Navaratri festival. Many men and women fast during those 9 auspicious days of Navaratri. If you have also decided to fast we tell you about the recipe you can try. It is healthy and can be made easily. So, what are you waiting for ? Opt for this recipe suggested by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

Sabudana chivda

½ cup nylon sabudana large pearls

¼ cup peanuts and ¼ cup raisins

¼ cup cashews

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder Or 1 green chilli – chopped

½ teaspoon powdered sugar or as required

Rock salt as required

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Take the nylon sabudana pearls in a metal frying strainer.

In a kadai, heat oil for deep frying till the pearls get immersed completely.

Pearls will start puffing up when they come in contact with the hot oil.

Keep on turning them around, so that they are fried evenly.

Even if they look, crisp and done from out, they will be hard from inside. So, fry them well. You can bite into a few pearls to make sure if they are cooked. If you feel they are not cooked from the centre, then fry them till they are cooked. Then, remove and drain the fried pearls on kitchen paper tissues.

Now fry raw peanuts, till they change colour and become crunchy along with cashews and raisins. As soon as raisins puff up, remove them from oil. Drain those yummy dry fruits on paper napkins.

You should add rock salt, powdered sugar and red chilli powder and mix everything together. Then, place all the fried ingredients in a jar, once the chivda mixture becomes cool. Add salt, powdered sugar and red chilli powder.

Mix and serve it.

Remember, avoid going overboard and make sure that you stay healthy this Navaratri!