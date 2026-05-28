Natural remedies for period pain: 6 Calming teas that may help ease PMS symptoms

Menstrual pain: Does menstruation leave you exhausted and dealing with acute unbearable pain? Try to incorporate these 6 calming teas into your diet to regulate your menstruation and get instant relief from pain naturally.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 28, 2026 9:53 AM IST

Natural remedies for pain during menstruation - Easy tips

Menstruation is a natural part of life for most women, but it often comes with uncomfortable symptoms such as cramps, bloating, fatigue, headaches, and mood swings. While over-the-counter medications may offer temporary relief, many women today are increasingly turning to natural remedies and lifestyle changes to manage period discomfort more gently and effectively.

Calming Teas To Ease Menstrual Pain Naturally

One of the most efficient and non harsh techniques is to drink warm and calming beverages prepared with herbs and spices along with natural components with anti-inflammatory and calming effects. Scroll down to know the top 6 effective drinks that might assist you in dealing with period pain.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is a traditional medicine that is used in the treatment of pain and swelling. Its anti-inflammatory properties are natural, including gingerol, which decelerates the formation of the hormone-like agents that cause uterine contractions and menstrual cramps.

How to make it:

Simmer a couple of slices of fresh ginger root in water 10-15 minutes. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice or honey to give it a pleasant flavour and advantage. A daily dose of 2-3 hours of this tea can be used to alleviate cramps and nausea to a great extent.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is famous in its calming properties, both to the mind and the body. It also includes anti spasmodic activities that assist in relaxing the uterus muscles that relieve cramp and pain.

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How to make it:

Dry the flowers of the chamomile or place a bag of chamomile tea in hot water and steep 5-10 minutes. Sip it warm before going to bed to sleep better and also to alleviate menstrual pain at night. Chamomile also aids in decreasing irritability and anxiety which are typical in PMS and during menstruation.

Turmeric Tea

Curcumin is a very effective and strong anti-inflammatory substance, and turmeric can reduce period pain and promote hormonal balance. Turmeric will be a relaxing and soothing beverage when mixed with warm water.

How to make it:

Boil a cup of water and put half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Combine and add a pinch of black pepper to increase the absorption of the curcumin, and add honey or cinnamon as a taste. Take this one a day in the days of your menstruation.

Fennel Seed Tea

Fennel seeds are a natural cure for bloating and menstrual cramps. They make the uterus relax and relieve pain due to their anti-spasmodic effects. It has been found that fennel can be used to relieve the severity as well as the duration of menstrual cramps.

How To Make it

Mash 1to2 teaspoons of fennel seeds and infuse with hot water for 10 minutes. Strain and sip, and the first few days of your period, you are particularly supposed to do it.

Cinnamon Tea

Another spice that produces good anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects is cinnamon. It assists in raising circulation, lowering inflammation and alleviating menstrual cramps. It can also be used to control menstruation.

How to make it

Add cinnamon, either in the form of a stick or half a teaspoon to water and boil the mixture. Add a bit of honey if desired. Take this once or twice a day to aid in cramping and aid in digestion.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is reputed as a muscle relaxant. It may be used to decrease the concerns of muscle spasms, even those in the uterus during menstruation. It also calms digestive problems and rids the headaches, both of which are prevalent at the time.

How to make it:

Wet fresh peppermint leaves or a bag of peppermint tea in hot water for 5 - 7 minutes. Take it gradually throughout the day in order to calm down pain and brighten your mood.

The pain when menstruating may come in the way of your normal life but you do not necessarily need to resort to painkillers to make it through. The use of natural calming drinks can bring wonderful relief and at the same time boost your general well-being in terms of using it during your period. These drinks are made of herbs and spices that will not only relieve cramps and bloating but will relax the mind and the body too. The following time that your cycle is nearing, make one of these warm beverages, cover yourself with a blanket, and pamper your body with the soft treatment it requires. Nature, however, has its way of curing.